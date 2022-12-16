ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OH Lottery

 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

01-22-30-32-34, Lucky Ball: 18

(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

7-0-9

(seven, zero, nine)

Pick 3 Midday

9-7-6

(nine, seven, six)

Pick 4 Evening

7-2-6-2

(seven, two, six, two)

Pick 4 Midday

7-7-3-4

(seven, seven, three, four)

Pick 5 Evening

6-5-4-6-6

(six, five, four, six, six)

Pick 5 Midday

1-8-1-7-3

(one, eight, one, seven, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

05-18-22-31-33

(five, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

