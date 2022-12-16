Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 9:16 a.m. EST
Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on. WASHINGTON (AP) — A Polish broadcaster says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has crossed into Poland on his way to the United States. Zelenskyy is headed to Washington for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress. Poland’s private broadcaster TVN24 says Zelenskyy entered Poland early Wednesday. The trip is Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February. U.S. lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the Pentagon prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country. Russia says the Patriot battery and any crews accompanying it would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s military.
decrypt.co
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges
NEW YORK — (AP) — Two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top associates secretly pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and are cooperating with investigators, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas.
FOX 28 Spokane
Russian military announces plan to expand, create new units
Russia announced an ambitious plan to beef up its military from 1 million to 1.5 million and create multiple new units. It’s an attempt to bolster the forces that have lost momentum and many soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Russia’s military chief cited NATO’s plans to incorporate Finland and Sweden as a factor in the buildup. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the country needs a force of 1.5 million to guarantee Russia’s security. The Russian military currently has about 1 million soldiers. That compares with China’s force of 2 million and the U.S. force of 1.4 million.
FOX 28 Spokane
Red Cross says it has visited 3,400 war prisoners in Yemen
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Red Cross says it has conducted rare visits with thousands of prisoners on both sides of Yemen’s eight-year-old civil war, a step that could pave the way for an exchange of detainees between the rival parties. The body’s regional chief told The Associated Press on Wednesday that members of the organization had seen more than 3,400 individuals during a 10-day visit to a facility in Saudi Arabia and a separate trip to Yemen’s capital, this fall. The conflict, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, has killed more than 150,000 people. Neither side has released the number of conflict-related prisoners it holds, but tens of thousands are estimated to have been held over the course of the war.
FOX 28 Spokane
FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US
Sam Bankman-Fried is in a courthouse in the Bahamas where he is expected to tell a judge he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The decision Monday comes just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. He was expected to remain in custody at the Bahamas department of corrections until an extradition hearing on Feb. 8, Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government.
