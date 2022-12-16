NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
10-24-40-44-56, Cash Ball: 3
(ten, twenty-four, forty, forty-four, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
Pick 3
9-5-8, Fireball:
(nine, five, eight; Fireball: zero)
Pick 4
1-9-7-1, Fireball:
(one, nine, seven, one; Fireball: zero)
Cash 5
01-05-07-29-35, Xtra: 3
(one, five, seven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Xtra: three)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Midday Pick 3
9-4-7, Fireball: 3
(nine, four, seven; Fireball: three)
Midday Pick 4
4-0-8-7, Fireball: 3
(four, zero, eight, seven; Fireball: three)
Mega Millions
08-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 3
(eight, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three, fifty-six; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $465,000,000
