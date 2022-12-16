Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is starting to get a sense of what his new Los Angeles Rams teammates and coaches are like on and off the field. The Rams hope their late-season addition at quarterback can use that understanding to help produce a better outcome against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “There is such a unique element to it relative to the amount of moving parts around him and then just with how recently he’s gotten here,” coach Sean McVay said. Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-12 loss at Green Bay on Monday night, unable to duplicate the heroics he managed in his Los Angeles debut 12 days earlier.

