James Cameron Lost Some Serious Bets On Avatar Star Zoe Saldaña's Archery Skills
13 years after the original film hit theaters, "Avatar: The Way of Water," the first of many planned "Avatar" sequels, finally arrived in December 2022. Moviegoers can, of course, expect both good and bad aspects of "Avatar: The Way of Water," but the film has been a massive hit, with an emotional and tense story alongside groundbreaking motion capture technology that adds to the film's immersion.
We'll Never See A Director's Cut Of Avatar: The Way Of Water, And That's A Good Thing
"Avatar: The Way of Water" marks the epic return of legendary filmmaker James Cameron to the director's chair, with it being his very first movie since 2009 when the original "Avatar" came out. At 192 minutes long, the cinematic behemoth was reportedly a massive undertaking for both Cameron and the crew, and many people believe — or at least wish — that a director's cut will be released in the future to show off all their hard work, especially since "The Way of Water" runtime was one of Cameron's biggest battles during post-production.
James Cameron Spills On The Origin Of Titanic's Most Iconic Line
If there's one line people likely remember from "Titanic," it's Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) exclaiming, "I'm the king of the world!" DiCaprio spreads his arms out in the scene as if on he's flying. Preceding this moment, we've seen Jack is barely scraping by and only earned his way onto the doomed Titanic through a poker game, but the moment declared to anyone listening that Jack — and likely DiCaprio — never felt better. Considering the 1997 epic went on to become the top-grossing movie of all time upon its initial release, it's safe to say there were plenty of folks listening, per Variety.
Avatar 2 Fans Are Scratching Their Heads Over The Sully Kids' Accents
There are an endless array of challenges that come with creating an entire universe from the ground up, which is more than likely what plagued James Cameron when coming up with the ever-expanding world present in the "Avatar" franchise. The planet of Pandora was truly like nothing we had seen on the big screen, not only for its grand-scaled environments and collection of strange creatures, but also for its more nuanced details that helped breathe even more life into Cameron's computer-generated world. The customs, beliefs, and language of the Na'vi people, pulled from a combination of real-life cultures and science fiction stories (via Insider), imbued the motion-captured cast with a believable sense of their society that further immersed viewers back in 2009.
Avatar Fans Think They've Already Spotted Spoilers For Spider's Future
This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "Avatar: The Way of Water" has finally hit screens, and loyal fans are generally happy with the way things turned out for their favorite Na'vi characters. While the movie had a slightly smaller box office debut than expected, it's still the subject of much praise, both critical and casual, for its stunning visuals and moving, world-expanding story.
Solo: A Star Wars Story Writer Jonathan Kasdan Wants To Fix A Plot Hole
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" tried to bring the "Star Wars" franchise to a new corner of the galaxy where the series could explore standalone movies focusing on individual characters. The film was, at the time, just the latest in numerous efforts by George Lucas to give his favorite smuggler the spotlight. First, he began developing a young Han Solo movie, hiring Lawrence Kasdan ("The Empire Strikes Back") to write the script. After Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney, Kasdan shifted focus to writing "The Force Awakens," and the studio brought in his son, Jonathan Kasdan, to finish. Unfortunately, after numerous behind-the-scenes production difficulties, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" hit theaters and fairly quickly bombed. It was a surprising turn of events for the "Star Wars" franchise, which hadn't ever failed at the box office before.
Avatar 2's Opening Weekend Wasn't Huge Enough To Fight Back Against Dropping Movie Theater Stocks
The opening of "Avatar: The Way of Water" is nothing to balk at with the long-in-development sequel raking in more than $400 million worldwide in its opening weekend, per Box Office Mojo. The numbers, however, fell below some projections that had the movie topping $500 million globally in its debut, via Deadline.
Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie
It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."
Avatar 3's Story Takes A 'Hard Left Turn' According To The Way Of Water Star Jack Champion
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water." Thirteen years after its predecessor's debut, "Avatar: The Way of Water" finally made its long-awaited premiere in theaters. And while time will tell if the sequel succeeds past the first film's record-breaking box office performance, we at least know that "Avatar: The Way of Water" has made quite a splash with fans. Many early reactions on Twitter praised "Avatar: The Way of Water," and the movie currently has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film dazzles, of course, with its gorgeous visuals. Yet fans may have also taken to its story trying to highlight a new generation of characters and provide many unexpected twists.
James Gunn Confirms He's Planning Elseworlds Projects For DC Studios
DC Comics-based movies have graced the silver screen for decades at this point, but never before has it been such a tumultuous time for such projects. In late 2022, James Gunn and Peter Safran were selected to lead DC Studios, meaning they'll oversee all future DC film releases as well as those on television. Although, instead of just maintaining the current course or attempting to remedy existing issues, they've taken a surprising approach: rebuild the entire thing from the ground up, leave only a small handful of projects and castings as they are.
Rooster's Story Was The Key To Getting Tom Cruise On Board For Top Gun: Maverick
Soaring to critical acclaim and box office riches, "Top Gun: Maverick" will not only be remembered as a rare sequel-reboot that's better than the original but as one of the most successful films of the early 2020s. Starring "Mission Impossible's" Tom Cruise as the titular loose-cannon Navy pilot with a predilection for ignoring authority, "Maverick" forced the character to take an unfamiliar and uncomfortable leadership position over a new class of Top Gun students.
Did Willow's Tony Revolori Just Tease That He Wants To Play Agent Venom In An Upcoming Spider-Man Film? - Exclusive
While the fate of the iconic web-slinger remains dangling in the air following the smashing global box office success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, it hasn't prevented the stars of the blockbuster MCU film from expressing their hopes to return for another "Spider-Man" chapter — including Flash Thompson actor Tony Revolori.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
Why Patrick Bateman Ended Up On The Cutting Room Floor Of Rules Of Attraction
Roger Avary, the Oscar-winning co-writer of "Pulp Fiction," brought to life another fragmented story of complex characters with his 2003 adaptation, "The Rules of Attraction." While the film was not a huge critical success upon release, it has become a cult classic — even The AV Club added it to their New Cult Canon series. With its star-studded cast featuring James Van Der Beek, Shannyn Sossamon, Jessica Biel, and Kate Bosworth, fans have sought out the dark comedy about the trials and tribulations of young people in college.
Jerry Bruckheimer Insists Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is Still Happening
Nearly six years after the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise last set sail — seemingly for good — there's renewed talk that it might make a comeback. Of course, this all depends on whether a script will ever get made. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films have...
Jovan Adepo On What Connects Babylon To His Upcoming Sci-Fi Epic - Exclusive
The new movie "Babylon" is an epic, sweeping tale of the early days of Hollywood, set in the 1920s as Los Angeles turns from a small, sprawling farm town into a major American city, thanks in part to the growth of the film industry. The film also chronicles the transition of cinema from silent films to the sound era and documents how many of its creative personnel were unable to make that leap.
The Home Alone 2 Climbing Stunt That Left Daniel Stern Covered In Bruises
Every holiday season sees a drastic spike in the popularity of classic Christmas movies. Whether it's "The Santa Clause," "A Christmas Story," or whatever Hallmark is cooking up that year, everyone has a favorite movie to watch during Christmas time. One of the most iconic Christmas franchises is, without a...
Damien Leone Ends Terrifier 2's Oscar Campaign With A Nod To The Upcoming Part 3
Copious amounts of blood and guts in the horror genre is far from a novel concept, but it goes without saying that some films use it more effectively than others. In the eyes of many, the "Terrifier" series of movies is a fine example of how to spill gallons of blood and hack poor victims up in an inventive, entertaining way. The first "Terrifier" flick hit the silver screen in 2016, giving the vile and violent Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) a spotlight all his own after making his big debut in 2008's "The 9th Circle."
Val Kilmer Came Up With The Iceman Storyline For Top Gun: Maverick
In a year of box-office highs and lows, with non-superhero movies struggling to make a profit, "Top Gun: Maverick" is arguably the year's biggest surprise. The sequel to the iconic 1986 film absolutely destroyed its competition, elevating the series to a brand new altitude. The movie earned an incredible $1.4 billion at the box office, drastically helping the industry that was still feeling the lingering side effects of the COVID pandemic.
The Unfilmed Luke Training Scene For Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Fixes A Weird Moment
Even in big Hollywood movies, essential footage can still end up on the cutting room floor. Take 1973's "The Exorcist," for example. Ask fans to select iconic scenes from that movie, and the "Spider Walk" scene in which the possessed Reagan crawls backward up a flight of stairs, is sure to come up. However, that scene was deleted ... until "The Version You've Never Seen" of "The Exorcist" was released in 2000. Furthermore, major moments often don't even make it past the script stage, which can leave plot holes in the released film.
