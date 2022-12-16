ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ABC13 Houston

Rangers host Phils to kick off 2023 'Sunday Night Baseball'

BRISTOL, Conn. -- National League champion Philadelphia will play at Texas on April 2 in the first ESPN Sunday night telecast of the 2023 season. The Houston Astros will host the Phillies in a World Series rematch on April 30. ESPN announced its Sunday night schedule for the first month...
