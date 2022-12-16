Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
WILX-TV
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
Man arrested for stabbing woman in his Jackson-area home
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 57-year-old man stabbed a woman inside a Jackson County residence early Wednesday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the stabbing at 2:58 a.m., Dec. 21 at a Dixon Road residence in Tompkins Township, about 14 miles northwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave facing drug charges in Ottawa County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Danbury Township K-9 handler is on unpaid leave, as he faces drug charges in Ottawa County. The charges stem from a 9-1-1 call made to the officer’s house while he was off duty. Emergency crews and sheriff deputies were called to K-9 handler Kyle Scott’s home on Wednesday.
Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear at Williamston apartment
A man who was allegedly stealing women's underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
Suspect in shooting outside Jackson nightclub sentenced to prison
JACKSON, MI -- A man convicted of shooting and injuring three people in a crowded parking lot outside a Jackson nightclub faces at least 25 years in prison. Trashawn Johnson, 25, of Jackson, was sentenced Dec. 15 to spend at least 25 years in prison by Jackson County Circuit Judge Susan Jordan.
Detroit News
Woman who tried to crash with state police in Lenawee County arrested
A woman who allegedly tried to cause a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper in Lenawee County last week by abruptly pulling in front of his patrol car and stepping on the brakes has been charged, officials said. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on west...
UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Two cited after allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, with infant in their vehicle
Bowling Green Police Division cited two people Friday after they were allegedly found taking scrap metal from behind a business, with a 2-month old in their vehicle. Christina Ford, 37, Defiance, and Joshua VanCleve, 37, Toledo, were both cited for criminal trespassing. They told police the baby in the car seat was their grandchild.
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals
On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
13abc.com
Fire chief’s wife accused of threatening Monclova trustee after son wasn’t hired
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - The wife of Monclova Township’s fire chief pleaded not guilty to menacing in court Monday. Sheila Bernhard, wife of Fire Chief Kevin Bernhard, is accused of threatening Monclova Trustee Barbara Lang after a November special meeting where the township hired new firefighters. According to the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Police seize drugs, guns, stolen vehicles in Lenawee County theft ring bust
ADRIAN, MI -- Police uncovered a suspected theft ring in Adrian Friday, leading to several arrests and a large amount of contraband items being seized, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16, officers from several law agencies collaborated to search a property suspected to be the center of a theft ring in the 1000 and 1100 blocks of East Michigan Street in the city of Adrian.
thevillagereporter.com
Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
Comments / 0