Adrian, MI

WILX-TV

29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Man arrested for stabbing woman in his Jackson-area home

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 57-year-old man stabbed a woman inside a Jackson County residence early Wednesday, police said. Deputies responded to reports of the stabbing at 2:58 a.m., Dec. 21 at a Dixon Road residence in Tompkins Township, about 14 miles northwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Two injured after Monday night two-hour SWAT standoff

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information made available in a Toledo police report Tuesday morning. Toledo police responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo Monday night regarding a person shot. Crews arrived on...
TOLEDO, OH
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 11 Individuals

On December 19, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Jared R. Baumgartner, age 27, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about November 23, 2022,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

Suspect falls while trying to run from Inkster traffic stop

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Inkster didn't get far when he tried to run from police Thursday night. Michigan State Police pulled over the vehicle around 8:05 p.m. in the area of Glenwood and Eastern. The passenger, who was unbuckled, did not have identification and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
INKSTER, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Sammy Celestine Among Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on December 13 and returned indictments against twenty-three individuals. Among those individuals was Sammy Celestine II, 42 of Bryan. Celestine was indicted on a total of eight counts including one count of Kidnapping, a first-degree felony, three counts of Attempted Murder, each a first-degree felony; and four counts of Rape, each a first-degree felony.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

