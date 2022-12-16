Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Coach Adam Zimmer’s Cause of Death Revealed Almost 2 Months After He Was Found Dead
Nearly two months after Adam Zimmer was found dead, new details of the NFL coach’s passing have been revealed. According to the Associated Press, Minnesota's Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office cited the 38-year-old’s cause of death as chronic alcohol use. Adam, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died on October 31. The […]
Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett has ‘huge’ senior season after leg injury
Jason Hewlett Jr.’s football future flashed before his eyes during the first quarter of his junior year season opener. The now-Michigan commit from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney suffered a broken fibula after a player fell on his left leg during the play. Hewlett, who was lightly recruited at the time, couldn’t help but wonder what his college prospects were knowing he was going to miss the rest of his pivotal junior year.
Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback
Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Romeo Okwara adds vital presence, production to Lions: ‘Everybody loves Romes’
ALLEN PARK -- It took more than a year for Romeo Okwara to get back on the field. But it took only two games for the Detroit Lions defensive end to remind people what can bring to this youthful defense. Okwara hadn’t played since suffering an Achilles injury in Week...
Best deals on Detroit Lions T-shirts, sweatshirts and fan gear, gift ideas under $50
As Detroit Lions fans already know, this could be a really good year. Coming off a Sunday win against the New York Jets that kept their playoff hopes high, fans are ready for a holiday weekend game. Now is a great time to save on Lions gear for yourself or to stock up on gifts and stocking stuffers for the football fans in your life.
Pitt gets 3 QBs, looking for better leadership, toughness
Pat Narduzzi wants more from his QBs, so he went out and got 2 from the portal and a high school kid. Why he still likes HS players as the majority
Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver
Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
Red Wings snap 6 game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday. The Red Wings ended a season-high six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Their previous victory was a 4-2 verdict over the Lightning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with Detroit accounting for two of those losses. “I think overall everyone was competing, getting to their spots and it just went well for us,” Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen said. Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted the puck and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap in into the vacated net 3:48 into the third.
ESPN recruiting director: Michigan taking a selective approach to 2023 class
The implementation of Name, Image Likeness (NIL), the popularity of the NCAA transfer portal and the extra year of eligibility because of the 2020 COVID-19 season have drastically changed the landscape of recruiting. College football programs are still adapting, and some have had to alter their approaches for the 2023...
Michigan two-way player Kalel Mullings focused on offense during Fiesta Bowl prep
Michigan’s Kalel Mullings paused to think Tuesday night inside Schembechler Hall. The junior was asked by a reporter to take the media through his unique 2022 season – one where he has switched positions multiple times. Mullings has gone from splitting reps between running back and linebacker in...
New Orleans Saints place former Michigan first-round pick on IR
Former Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz will miss the rest of the season for the New Orleans Saints. The team placed the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 draft on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning it will be without its starting right guard for the last three games. Ruiz’s loss...
Lions grades: Defense erases Jets’ rushing attack, wreaks havoc in close win
The Detroit Lions (7-7) are coming home winners after beating the New York Jets (7-7) 20-17 in Week 15 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest win:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff kept it clean again, doing more good than bad....
