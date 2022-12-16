ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football commit Jason Hewlett has ‘huge’ senior season after leg injury

Jason Hewlett Jr.’s football future flashed before his eyes during the first quarter of his junior year season opener. The now-Michigan commit from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney suffered a broken fibula after a player fell on his left leg during the play. Hewlett, who was lightly recruited at the time, couldn’t help but wonder what his college prospects were knowing he was going to miss the rest of his pivotal junior year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football bolsters 2023 recruiting class with addition of four-star cornerback

Kankakee (Illi.) 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill called an audible at his college signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at his high school. The top-200 recruit had been trending toward Michigan in recent weeks, but he surprisingly left the Wolverines out of his top five schools that he announced Monday: Florida, Illinois, Purdue, Kentucky and Missouri.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Signing day: Michigan scores commitment from 4-star receiver

Michigan’s football program has added a top-200 prospect to its 2023 recruiting class during Wednesday’s national signing day. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver Karmello English announced his commitment to the Wolverines in a live video on social media, choosing them over four other finalists: Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky and Jackson State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Red Wings snap 6 game skid, take down Tampa Bay 7-4

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie forward Elmer Soderblom’s fourth goal of the season snapped a tie early in the third period and gave the Detroit Red Wings the lead for good as they downed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 on Wednesday. The Red Wings ended a season-high six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Their previous victory was a 4-2 verdict over the Lightning at Tampa Bay on Dec. 6. The Lightning are 7-3 in their last 10 games, with Detroit accounting for two of those losses. “I think overall everyone was competing, getting to their spots and it just went well for us,” Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen said. Tampa Bay goalie Brian Elliott retrieved a loose puck behind his net and attempted to rim it around the boards. Detroit center Joe Veleno intercepted the puck and quickly fed Soderblom for the tap in into the vacated net 3:48 into the third.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

