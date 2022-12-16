Child sex abuse material investigation reveals marijuana grow operation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man suspected of distributing child sex abuse material also faces charges of cultivating marijuana following a search of his home.

The Indiana State Police said the investigation began after someone shared child sex abuse material with law enforcement using a file-sharing application. Police were able to track down where the material originated and went to search the property.

While searching the residence, state police said officers found two men. The interviews, along with forensic examinations of electronic devices at the home, led police to eliminate one of the men as a suspect.

“These investigations can be very complex and they take a team effort. We have a great working relationship with these agencies and through a team effort we were able to complete the investigation with an arrest,” said Lt. Paul Bucher, Commander of the Indiana State Police Bloomington District.

The investigation resulted in them arresting 45-year-old Heath Deorto after determining he was allegedly in possession of child sex abuse material. State police also say he was cultivating, dealing and possessing marijuana.

Dearto was being held in the Monroe County Jail Friday on preliminary charges of:

Distribution of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Dealing marijuana

Cultivating marijuana

Possession of marijuana

Anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

