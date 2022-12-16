ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies at 64

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdP6U_0jlAPCaM00
1 of 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64.

Orr’s family said Friday in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year. His No. 55 was retired in 2015.

“Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know,” longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim posted on social media. “He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague — but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family.”

Syracuse’s men’s basketball program also shared a message mourning the loss of what it called “an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters.”

Orr was a second-round pick by Indiana in 1980 and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the New York Knicks from 1982-88.

The Cincinnati native moved into the college coaching ranks as an assistant at Xavier in 1991 and had stints at Providence and his alma mater before taking over the head job at Siena in 2000. He coached one season there, five at Seton Hall and seven at Bowling Green.

Orr was an assistant in the Chinese Basketball Association for one year before joining coach Patrick Ewing’s staff at Georgetown. He spent five seasons as a Hoyas assistant and transitioned to special assistant to the head coach in the spring.

Ewing said he lost a great friend and someone who had been in his life since he was 22 breaking into the NBA.

“We developed a friendship and a brotherhood,” Ewing said in a statement. “He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this (Georgetown) program.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Pruitt scores 21; SIU-Edwardsville beats Saint Louis 69-67

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Deejuan Pruitt’s 21 points off of the bench led SIU-Edwardsville to a 69-67 victory against Saint Louis on Wednesday night. SIU-Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor scored the game’s last three points. Taylor made a layup with 30 seconds left and then split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play. Saint Louis missed three shots on its final possession. Pruitt added nine rebounds for the Cougars (9-4). Lamar Wright scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Taylor recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. The Billikens (8-5) were led in scoring by Javonte Perkins, who finished with 23 points. Saint Louis also got 13 points, 10 assists and three steals from Yuri Collins. In addition, Jake Forrester finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Knicks' NBA-leading 8-game win streak ends versus Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Toronto Raptors snapped the New York Knicks’ NBA-leading eight-game winning streak 113-106 Wednesday night. “It’s cool,” Siakam said of posting his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden. “I’m not a super basketball historian. I didn’t start basketball until a little late, but I know how special this building is, and I think that for me the most important thing is that my team needed every bucket for us to win, which is the most important thing to me.” Siakam added nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes as Toronto snapped its six-game skid. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and OG Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors won for the fourth time in 16 road games. It was their first win away from home since Nov. 14. “We just wanted to get a win,” Siakam said. “For us, it just felt good to get a win, and the most important thing is to build on it.”
The Associated Press

Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Cleveland's double-double helps FSU beat Notre Dame 73-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Cleveland hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Caleb Mills and Cameron Corhen scored 18 points apiece and Darin Green Jr. stole a pass in the closing seconds to help Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-72 Wednesday night. Cleveland hit three free throws to open the second half and made a pair of 3-pointers just 44 seconds apart to make it 51-46 with 15:51 to play and Florida State (4-10, 2-1 ACC) led the rest of the way. JJ Starling, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, made...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

Arkansas' Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., a projected NBA lottery pick, is out indefinitely because of a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. Smith left the Razorbacks’ win over Bradley early in the second half on Saturday. The school said “right knee management” was the reason for his absence from Wednesday’s 85-51 victory over UNC Asheville. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman provided few details after the game. “He’s out indefinitely. That’s what it is,” Musselman said. “There’s nothing else. He’s out indefinitely and he’s going to continue to rehab the best he can.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn’t aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually. Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in the league, and the Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. “That’s what happens when you come to work and you’re ready to work from the beginning,” Vaughn said.
PARIS, NY
The Associated Press

LSU holds off pesky ETSU for another entertaining home win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and LSU held off East Tennessee State’s late surge to beat the Buccaneers 72-68 on Wednesday night. Trae Hannibal’s three-point play with 13:38 left gave the Tigers (11-1) a 51-38 lead before ETSU rallied. The Buccaneers outscored LSU 28-17 over the next 12 minutes and got within 68-66 on Josh Taylor’s dunk with 1:48 remaining. Williams and ETUS’s Jordan King traded layups with King’s occurring with 54 seconds left for a 70-68 LSU lead. But King missed the chance for the 1-and-1 after getting fouled. On LSU’s ensuing possession, ETSU’s Taylor blocked Justice Hill’s layup attempt with 25 seconds left. Out of a Bucs timeout, King missed a shot attempt with 15 seconds to go, LSU secured the rebound and Hannibal made two foul shots with seven seconds to go for the game’s final points.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Associated Press

Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeMar DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline with De’Andre Hunter defending, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound to beat John Collins to the ball in the paint and score at the buzzer. “Once I hit DeMar and once he got into his shot, I was hoping he was going to make it but I wanted to get around the rim just in case — we’ve lost some games like that this year — so I wanted to get around rim and just try to use my instincts if it came to me,” Dosunmu said. “If it went in good, if not I’d be there.” DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night. Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Belmont wins 79-56 against Samford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keishawn Davidson had 14 points in Belmont’s 79-56 win over Samford on Wednesday night. Davidson had five assists for the Bruins (8-5). Cade Tyson scored 14 points and Even Brauns added 10 points. Jaron Rillie led the way for the Bulldogs (6-7) with 15 points. Samford also got 15 points from Bubba Parham. Logan Dye also had eight points. The Bulldogs have lost seven in a row. ___
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville 85-51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night. Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall. Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. The team announced before the game the 6-foot-5 guard, who’s projected as an NBA lottery pick, would be out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Taijon Jones led UNC Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games

HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer to make it 96-95 with 7:11 remaining. Orlando has won seven of eight since beginning the season 5-20. Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points for the Rockets, who dropped their fourth straight. Jalen Green had 21 points and eight rebounds, Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 18 points, and Alperen Sengun had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Houston led 64-54 at halftime and 77-62 with 8:24 left in the third quarter before Orlando began its rally. The Magic pieced together a 17-2 run capped by a dunk by Wagner that tied the game at 79-all with 2:59 left in the period.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

SE Louisiana wins 80-62 against Southern

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Roger McFarlane had 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-62 win over Southern on Wednesday night. McFarlane also contributed eight rebounds for the Lions (6-7). Nick Caldwell added 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Boogie Anderson shot 6 of 14 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine assists and three steals. Bryson Etienne led the way for the Jaguars (4-9) with 14 points and seven assists. Tyrone Lyons added 12 points for Southern. Brion Whitley also recorded six points and two steals. ___
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Embiid leads balanced attack, 76ers beat Pistons, 113-93

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a balanced scoring attack to extend their winning streak to six games with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. “We like to work together,” Embiid said. “We think we have a top two, top three defense in the league. Offensively, I think we’re finding ways even when we’re not making shots up there. We just have come together and everyone is understanding their role.” Tobias Harris had 17 points, despite early foul trouble, and James Harden added 15 points and eight assists for the Sixers. Philadelphia got double-figure scoring from six players, including De’Anthony Melton (12), Georges Niang (11) and Montrezl Harrell (10). “We’re just staying focused and locked into the goal, which is stringing together a few wins,” Harris said.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy