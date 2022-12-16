La Crosse County snowmobile trails remain closed

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Despite plentiful snow this week, 160 miles of snowmobile trails in La Crosse remain closed.

The notice came from the La Crosse County snowmobile alliance Friday, saying that all trails remain closed because La Crosse County received rain, warm temps and wet heavy snow.

The alliance said club members will be out clearing trees and branches from the trails and putting in the final signs over the next few days and asked that county residents respect landowners and stay off closed trails at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.