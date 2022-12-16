Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

(Audubon) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office released a lengthy list of arrests dating back to July.

Most recently, William Brubaker, age 26 of Audubon, was arrested on December 5, for Violation of Sex Offender Registry- 2nd or Subsequent and Child Endangerment charges. He posted bond and was released on December 7th. Brubaker was arrested again on December 8th for Violation of Sex Offender Registry-2nd or Subsequent. He posted bond and was released on December 10th.

Victoria Griffen, age 26 of Shelby, Iowa, was cited into court on a Driving While Barred on December 6. She was released on her own recognizance.

Note: Criminal Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.