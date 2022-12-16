ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Audubon) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office released a lengthy list of arrests dating back to July.

Most recently, William Brubaker, age 26 of Audubon, was arrested on December 5, for Violation of Sex Offender Registry- 2nd or Subsequent and Child Endangerment charges. He posted bond and was released on December 7th. Brubaker was arrested again on December 8th for Violation of Sex Offender Registry-2nd or Subsequent. He posted bond and was released on December 10th.

Victoria Griffen, age 26 of Shelby, Iowa, was cited into court on a Driving While Barred on December 6. She was released on her own recognizance.

Note: Criminal Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Secondary Roads Weather Announcement

(Shelby Co) Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following. Plows will be unable to maintain and clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and theirs, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Their operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored. Snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides. Please consider the timing of the storm and our ability to respond; Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold Mayor Rhine Proclaims Snow Emergency

(Griswold) Griswold Mayor Rhine informs residents a snow emergency goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, and will continue through the duration of the storm and the forty-eight hours after the storm ceases. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street,...
GRISWOLD, IA
