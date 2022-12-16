ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bRlS_0jlANuCM00
The burglary happened at a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said.

On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.

After the suspect was caught and identified as 42-year-old Cortlandt resident Harrold J. Mann Jr., police realized that he was also responsible for numerous other burglaries since October 2022 in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley, and Cortlandt areas, according to authorities.

Mann was then charged with the following, police said:

  • Four counts of second-degree burglary;
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Mann was arraigned in the town of Cortlandt Court and is now held in the Westchester County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to police.

to follow Daily Voice Cortlandt and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Robbed 4 Stores Over 5 Days In New Rochelle: Police

A man faces charges after burglarizing multiple businesses in the span of five days in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, New Rochelle Police arrested 32-year-old Dorian Holliday of Yonkers and charged him with multiple burglaries of businesses in downtown New Rochelle, police said. Holliday is charged in...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Yonkers Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man

The search is on for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in Westchester County, police said. On Monday morning, Dec. 19, a man was stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway (Route 9A), according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos. The man suffered non-life-threatening...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

High speed police chase ends with arrest of 2 men

A police chase through the Hudson Valley resulted in the arrest of two people on Tuesday morning. State Troopers say they saw a Toyota Camry going 90 mph in the Town of Bedford on I-684 and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply.. The chase ended on...
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Crash At Park In Fairfield County

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park.John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford.Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he fail…
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Local Man Killed In Crash At Park In Stamford

Police have identified an 80-year-old Fairfield County killed after hitting a tree at a popular park. John Robert Salley, of Stamford, was killed around 1:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Cummings Park in Stamford. Salley was driving a 2019 Subaru through the park on Shippan Avenue when he failed to...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Gang Member Found Guilty Of 2017 Murder

A Fairfield County gang member has been found guilty of the shooting death of another man two days before Christmas in 2017.Jarod Hamilton, age 23, of Bridgeport, was found guilty by a jury on Monday, Dec. 19 of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Joseph Corradino, State’s Attorney …
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home In Ramapo

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly firing shots at his home. The incident took place in Rockland County in the Hillcrest area of Ramapo on Greenridge Way on Monday, Dec. 19. Responding units from the Ramapo Police were directed towards a specific home where the gunshots were...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Mahwah Woman, 70, Found Dead At Konica Minolta HQ: No Foul Play Suspected

A woman found dead at Konica Minolta's headquarters in Bergen County on Wednesday apparently was stricken by a heart attack, responders said. The 70-year-old employee from Mahwah, who worked in the Marketing Department, is believed to have entered a bathroom at the corporate building on Williams Drive off northbound Route 17 near the Rockland County line around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
433K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy