Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police

The burglary happened at a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road, police said.

After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said.

On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.

After the suspect was caught and identified as 42-year-old Cortlandt resident Harrold J. Mann Jr., police realized that he was also responsible for numerous other burglaries since October 2022 in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley, and Cortlandt areas, according to authorities.

Mann was then charged with the following, police said:

Four counts of second-degree burglary;

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Mann was arraigned in the town of Cortlandt Court and is now held in the Westchester County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to police.

