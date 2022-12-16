ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso grapples with surge of migrants, braces for more

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ni4yD_0jlANsQu00

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in El Paso, Texas, are describing a humanitarian crisis as they grapple with the daily release of roughly 1,600 migrants to local shelters and the streets of the border city in freezing temperatures.

They also say they are prepared for even larger immigration flows if Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week as scheduled.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Thursday that the city is offering overnight hotel rooms to migrants, whose numbers are exceeding the capacity of local shelters.

The Department of Homeland Security is indicating it may release more migrants into the U.S. when Trump-era aslyum restrictions end next week.

KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated Well

The U.S. Department of State stated there are about 24.9 million victims who are at the receiving end of human trafficking. You would never think migrants would be part of that statistic but they are. And, some human traffickers were charged in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
New York Post

Group of over 700 migrants caught crossing US border into Texas

A massive group of 704 migrants — including unaccompanied children — crossed over the southern border into Texas Thursday morning, US Border Patrol said. The group flooded over the Rio Grande River illegally, making their way into a ranch near Eagle Pass just after 3 a.m., according to the agency. Border Patrol took 535 Cubans, 74 Nicaraguans, 49 Colombians, 31 Dominicans, nine Peruvians, three Ecuadorians and three Mexicans into custody. “An extensive breakdown of the group revealed there were 320 single males, 190 single females, 74 family units, and 12 unaccompanied children,” said agency spokesman Dennis Smith. The sheer size of the migrant...
TEXAS STATE
borderreport.com

Sinaloa cartel members attempt to break out of Mexican prison

Authorities prevented a prison break attempt at a male prison in Cieneguillas, in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas on Sunday. Two police officers and two inmates were injured in the incident. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday the rapid action of the police, army and the National...
Daily Mail

El Paso deputy city manager says he will never be ready for the end of Title 42 and there will be chaos with an influx of migrants

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino told city leaders there is no way for their community to be prepared for the end of Title 42 come December 21. 'It's not a good state. I mean we could see up to thousands a day passing through our community,' said D'Agostino, who is in charge of the city's response to the migrant crisis.
EL PASO, TX
