Freshman Morris excels for No. 7 Texas in 100-72 victory
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points in just 18 minutes and No. 7 Texas beat Louisiana-Lafayette 100-72 on Wednesday night for its third straight win without suspended coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns (10-1) pulled away with a 15-0 push spanning more than five...
Memphis ends non-conference slate with easy victory over Alabama State
The Tigers (10-3) picked up a 83-61 win over Alabama State on Wednesday night at FedExForum in their final game before AAC play. Related story: Box score: Memphis 83, Alabama State 61
Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeMar DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline with De’Andre Hunter defending, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound to beat John Collins to the ball in the paint and score at the buzzer. “Once I hit DeMar and once he got into his shot, I was hoping he was going to make it but I wanted to get around the rim just in case — we’ve lost some games like that this year — so I wanted to get around rim and just try to use my instincts if it came to me,” Dosunmu said. “If it went in good, if not I’d be there.” DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.
Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville 85-51
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night. Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall. Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. The team announced before the game the 6-foot-5 guard, who’s projected as an NBA lottery pick, would be out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Taijon Jones led UNC Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.
What the college football world is saying nationally about Oregon’s banner signing day
After the first day of the national signing period comes to a close, it’s pretty common to see recruiting websites put out a list of their biggest winners and losers from the day. They usually highlights schools and coaches who made up the most ground and got the biggest commitments, while others are acknowledge for dropping the ball before crossing the finish line. No matter where you look after December 21, it will be hard to find anyone who is saying that a team had a better day than the Oregon Ducks. Dan Lanning stole the show on Wednesday as the early...
