ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

The Dolly Llama: Waffle, artisan ice cream shop opening first Central Florida location

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tNx1_0jlANdRF00

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A waffle and artisan ice cream shop chain is opening its first location in Central Florida in January.

The Dolly Llama, which is based out of Los Angeles, will open its second Florida location in Winter Garden on Saturday, Jan. 7.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The shop says it will serve up authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, which is prepared with a batter that produces a crispy and custard-like texture.

The location will be within the Winter Garden Village Shopping Mall at 3279 Daniels Road, Suite 106.

Beginning at noon on opening day, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama swag bag of merchandise and throughout the day, guests will be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles.

The chain has plans to open in other cities across Florida such as St. Augustine, and other north, central and south Florida regions, along with more locations across the country.

The Dolly Llama Winter Garden location will be open from Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year

Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area. The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails. “We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants. Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023. Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Horrific Death Of Sasha Samsudean At The Hands Of Her Apartment Security Guard

On October 17, 2015, Sasha Samsudean safely returned home after a night out in Orlando, Florida — only to be murdered by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard in her building. In October 2015, well-liked Orlando, Florida, professional Sasha Samsudean returned to her apartment building after a night out with friends. Intoxicated and confused trying to find her apartment, Samsudean was assisted by the building’s seemingly helpful, 24/7 security guard.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Oviedo woman donates handcrafted dollhouses to help girls facing trauma cope, heal

OVIEDO, Fla. — A tour of one of the dollhouses meticulously handcrafted by Dawn Franze puts even the most scrupulously staged Zillow home listing a run for its money. When you turn on the working overhead light, you’ll see breakfast served on the table and a cake in the oven. There’s a wreath over the fireplace and an itty-bitty rubber ducky in the shower.
OVIEDO, FL
Off Our Couch

Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge Tee

Mochinut Donuts StackedPhoto byLondon/Off Our Couch. What in the world is a mochi donut? A mochi donut differs from your typical yeast or cake donuts because it is made with rice flour. The rice flour gives a mochi donut a unique chewy or stretchy texture which can make eating them downright addictive. Besides the texture and tastiness, mochi donuts are specifically made for sharing. They consist of 8 little balls that form a ring of photo-worthy deliciousness. This special shape allows people to sample different flavors amongst friends and family, making them fun to eat and very popular.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida braces for arctic plunge through Christmas weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Make sure you have your coats, hats and gloves handy over the next several days. A push of arctic air will hit Central Florida on Friday, with a cold front in the morning and cold wind driving down temperatures Friday afternoon, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
FLORIDA STATE
golfcoastmagazine.com

Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold

Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
126K+
Followers
144K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy