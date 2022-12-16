The Dolly Llama: Waffle, artisan ice cream shop opening first Central Florida location

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A waffle and artisan ice cream shop chain is opening its first location in Central Florida in January.

The Dolly Llama, which is based out of Los Angeles, will open its second Florida location in Winter Garden on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The shop says it will serve up authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle, which is prepared with a batter that produces a crispy and custard-like texture.

The location will be within the Winter Garden Village Shopping Mall at 3279 Daniels Road, Suite 106.

Beginning at noon on opening day, the first 100 guests will receive a free Dolly Llama swag bag of merchandise and throughout the day, guests will be able to score branded merchandise and enter to win giveaways and raffles.

The chain has plans to open in other cities across Florida such as St. Augustine, and other north, central and south Florida regions, along with more locations across the country.

The Dolly Llama Winter Garden location will be open from Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

