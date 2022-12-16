ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen injured in Queens shooting, police say

By Finn Hoogensen
 5 days ago

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Queens Thursday, police said.

The 15-year-old was shot in the shoulder near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 25th Street in Far Rockaway around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The suspect, a male wearing all black, fled the scene on foot after the shooting, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

