ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

‘Significant progress’ made in restoring natural gas in Stanly County

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfAWz_0jlANSg800

OAKBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly County, Duke Energy said Friday.

Officials said that service had been restored to around 2,000 customers as of 12 p.m. on Dec. 16.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Service was expected to be restored to remaining customers impacted by the outage by the end of Friday.

“For customers who miss the technician’s visit today, Piedmont will leave a door hanger behind with information on how to contact us so we can send a technician back out to relight equipment and appliances,” a Duke Energy spokesperson said.

Duke Energy working to prevent future outage mischief

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, a third-party contractor damaged a natural gas line on Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 5 p.m. along Barbees Grove Road and Hwy 138 in Oakboro.

“Due to the extent of damage and the complexity of repairs required, impacted customers should prepare to be without gas service through Friday,” the gas company said in a written statement. “Although we anticipate starting to restore service as early as Thu, Dec. 15, some service relights may carry into Fri, Dec. 16.”

Officials said they would continue to provide updates to impact customers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

North Carolina Utilities Commission approves three new solar facilities

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Monday approved three applications for construction of solar facilities in Catawba, Scotland and Lenoir counties. Commissioners unanimously approved all three applications with very little discussion during a 10 a.m. hearing in Raleigh on Monday. The approvals included an application from Blackburn Solar to construct a 58 megawatt solar facility in Lincolnton, Catawba County for Duke Energy Carolinas. ...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Electrical equipment causes house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, officials said. The fire occurred on High Point Road, near Hines Drive. During an investigation, the Winston-Salem Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire was accidental due to electrical equipment. Officials were alerted...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy