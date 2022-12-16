ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Moldova intel chief: Russia could aim for breakaway region

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency said Monday that Russia could launch a new offensive next year with an aim to “create a land corridor” through southern Ukraine to the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, released a...
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
SFGate

Twitter-FBI story relies far more on insinuation than evidence

The third-most important story of Oct. 7, 2016, was a warning from the federal government about Russian efforts to interfere with that year's presidential election. It was an unusual message and a relatively vague one, focused more on alerting elections administrators to possible intrusion attempts than "the recent compromises of emails from US persons and institutions," something that had been established several months prior.
SFGate

Business Highlights: Wells Fargo settlement, Trump's taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion to settle charges that it harmed consumers by charging illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday ordered Wells to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank. It’s the largest fine to date against Wells, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices. The bank remains under supervision of the Federal Reserve.
