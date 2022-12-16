Read full article on original website
JanMarie Dupree
5d ago
be it any kind of so called pet should only be given or obtained if they are true to the life they are taking onthis reminds me of women giving their children up because they do not want to adult anymore
Reply
2
Related
A Few Homeless New Yorkers Are Moving From Subways and Public Areas To Safe Havens
As Adams ends his first year in office with yet another proposal to remove homeless New Yorkers from trains and public areas, his early vows to open new "low-barrier" shelters come into closer perspective.
One Westchester Animal Shelter Suddenly Announces Closure
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG – The iconic Domino Sugar sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for more than a century is now back and shining atop the historic Domino Refinery building. The new 40-foot replica was illuminated for the first time Tuesday night, December 20, on top of the Thomas Havemeyer building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s until the first decade of the 21st century.
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas is right around the corner!. With the winter holiday falling on a Sunday this year, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26. Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed on Sunday,...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams encourages holiday health precautions, announces new tools to fight tripledemic
The City is expanding flu and RSV testing and increasing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for young children.
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
The MTA will cut service to these seven subway lines starting this summer
We apologize in advance for being the ones to deliver bad news but the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) just proposed service changes that will greatly affect your commuting habits starting next summer. Specifically, transit officials are hoping to cut service on seven subway lines—the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F...
School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids
Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
Inspiring adoption journey brings orphaned children home to Huguenot | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
wchstv.com
PHOTOS: The North Pole's got nothing on this enchanted Brooklyn neighborhood
NEW YORK (TND) — Visit Dyker Heights each December, and you'll see that some things never change. At 8401 10th Ave., for instance, it will always be snowing, no matter the forecast elsewhere. 1134 83rd St. will glow green. The sidewalks will be a thousand times more crowded than they appear in the photos flaunted on social media (typically taken only after standing in makeshift lines for the brief opportunity of a totally clear view). On the more spacious avenues, food trucks will serve hot chocolate to warm the hands and stomachs of all those who brave the beginnings of a bitter winter. If you take the subway, the trip will always feel painstakingly long, and you will wonder if it's worth it.
actionnews5.com
Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind
NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
Tenants fume as broken boiler creates issues at Manhattan NYCHA building
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people who live at a Lower East Side NYCHA complex are fuming over a broken boiler. They say it is creating all kinds of issues, from lack of heat to mold.Tenants told CBS2 on Tuesday they are at their breaking point.Jose Sierra showed his crumbling walls and the overall state of disrepair inside his apartment, part of the Baruch Houses on Baruch Drive.The latest problem is no hot water."I have to take water from the kitchen to take a shower," the 82-year-old said."We had no heat or hot water for three weeks," resident Dorothy Anderson...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Primark opening creates a sensation in Downtown Brooklyn
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — There was quite a scene on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning as hundreds of shoppers lined up around the block for the grand opening of the new Primark outlet at City Point. The chain is known for low-cost clothing and accessories, shoes, beauty...
New Yorker Busts Common Myths Tourists Believe About the Big Apple
He's setting the record straight!
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
Staten Island woman accused of bilking 4 different government programs during the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities claim that a woman, 42, illegally received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharise Martin of Norwood Avenue in Clifton was arrested on Nov. 28 for the alleged scams where she received thousands in...
Neighbors: Family narrowly escaped home destroyed by fire in Orange County
Fire officials say the house on Canterbury Circle was in flames when they arrived.
Eater
No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants
If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Comments / 2