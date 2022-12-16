ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JanMarie Dupree
5d ago

be it any kind of so called pet should only be given or obtained if they are true to the life they are taking onthis reminds me of women giving their children up because they do not want to adult anymore

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

WILLIAMSBURG – The iconic Domino Sugar sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for more than a century is now back and shining atop the historic Domino Refinery building. The new 40-foot replica was illuminated for the first time Tuesday night, December 20, on top of the Thomas Havemeyer building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s until the first decade of the 21st century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’

A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily News

School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids

Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wchstv.com

PHOTOS: The North Pole's got nothing on this enchanted Brooklyn neighborhood

NEW YORK (TND) — Visit Dyker Heights each December, and you'll see that some things never change. At 8401 10th Ave., for instance, it will always be snowing, no matter the forecast elsewhere. 1134 83rd St. will glow green. The sidewalks will be a thousand times more crowded than they appear in the photos flaunted on social media (typically taken only after standing in makeshift lines for the brief opportunity of a totally clear view). On the more spacious avenues, food trucks will serve hot chocolate to warm the hands and stomachs of all those who brave the beginnings of a bitter winter. If you take the subway, the trip will always feel painstakingly long, and you will wonder if it's worth it.
BROOKLYN, NY
actionnews5.com

Subway train hits 2 people, leaving gruesome scene behind

NEW YORK (WABC) - A gruesome incident on the New York City subway system happened Tuesday. Two people were found dead, killed by apparently being struck by a train, leaving blood and body parts scattered through the area. The video is so disturbing that almost all of it is blurred,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tenants fume as broken boiler creates issues at Manhattan NYCHA building

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people who live at a Lower East Side NYCHA complex are fuming over a broken boiler. They say it is creating all kinds of issues, from lack of heat to mold.Tenants told CBS2 on Tuesday they are at their breaking point.Jose Sierra showed his crumbling walls and the overall state of disrepair inside his apartment, part of the Baruch Houses on Baruch Drive.The latest problem is no hot water."I have to take water from the kitchen to take a shower," the 82-year-old said."We had no heat or hot water for three weeks," resident Dorothy Anderson...
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Primark opening creates a sensation in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — There was quite a scene on Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday morning as hundreds of shoppers lined up around the block for the grand opening of the new Primark outlet at City Point. The chain is known for low-cost clothing and accessories, shoes, beauty...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

No Food, but 15,000 Ornaments, at One of Manhattan’s Last German Restaurants

If you have a yen for German food there aren’t too many choices left that aren’t beer gardens. At one time in Manhattan and Queens, there were dozens — many dating from a time when German was one of the city’s predominant ethnic groups. Now, we have just a handful, including the Heidelberg on the Upper East Side, Zum Stammtisch in Glendale, and Rolf’s in Kip’s Bay, the latter founded in 1968 at the corner of Third Avenue and 22nd Street.
MANHATTAN, NY

