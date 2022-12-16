Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans
(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
KAAL-TV
MnDNR releases new wolf management plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) on Tuesday released its final wolf management plan that will guide conservation of wolves in the state through the year 2032. The plan describes and provides guidance on wolf population monitoring, population management, depredation control, public safety and...
KAAL-TV
BCA releases first ever no-knock warrant report
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released their first ever no-knock search warrant report. The law requiring the report went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, therefore the first report covers only the final four months of last year. Future reports will contain full-year data.
KAAL-TV
Warren Jeffs’ nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
KAAL-TV
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
KAAL-TV
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
