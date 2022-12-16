Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder
Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Deion Sanders' signing day at Colorado: 2023 recruits, transfers
Deion Sanders landed his QB son, Shedeur, former five-star Travis Hunter and two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in his debut signing day at Colorado.
Final Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets
After listing Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac as questionable, the LA Clippers announced shortly before game time on Wednesday evening that all four players will play. This means the Clippers will have their entire roster available for one of the few times all season. George, Powell,...
Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors have defined this era of basketball, led by the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. Golden State's dynasty is one of the most dominant in NBA history, and it has included the perfect combination of players and personalities. The trio of Curry, Thompson,...
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
How 12-Team Playoff Would Have Looked Every Year of the CFP
After this year, there is only one more season with the College Football Playoff as we know it. Starting with the 2024 season, the Playoff will expand from a four-team field to a 12-team field. That will bring plenty of change to college football’s postseason and open up the national title race to a host of new programs.
