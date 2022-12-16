ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Wichita Eagle

Final Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets

After listing Paul George, Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac as questionable, the LA Clippers announced shortly before game time on Wednesday evening that all four players will play. This means the Clippers will have their entire roster available for one of the few times all season. George, Powell,...
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
Wichita Eagle

How 12-Team Playoff Would Have Looked Every Year of the CFP

After this year, there is only one more season with the College Football Playoff as we know it. Starting with the 2024 season, the Playoff will expand from a four-team field to a 12-team field. That will bring plenty of change to college football’s postseason and open up the national title race to a host of new programs.
