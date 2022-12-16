Twitter Suspends Journalists Covering Elon Musk

"On Monday, the House January 6 Committee urged the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump during its final meeting. The committee, tasked with investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, announced several non-binding referrals as it wrapped up its investigation."We understand the gravity of each and every referral we are making today just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we describe in our report,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said. “But we have gone where the facts and the law lead us, and inescapably they lead us here."The panel, made...

2 DAYS AGO