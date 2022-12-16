Twitter Suspends Journalists Covering Elon Musk

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
"JACK RYAN RETURNSThe third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Amazon Prime Video after a three-year hiatus. The series, starring John Krasinski, shut down during the pandemic and is now reemerging amid a very different geopolitical situation. The latest season concerns a Russian plot to invade neighboring countries. However, production wrapped long before the actual Russian invasion of Ukraine, which might cause some cognitive dissonance for viewers. TOM CRUISE JUMPS OFF A CLIFF A new featurette from the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One just dropped, and it shows Tom Cruise preparing for what the action star calls "far...
"By Jonel AlecciaA new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences — increasing the number of products with the ingredient.Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.As a result, several companies — including national restaurant chains like Olive Garden, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A and bread makers that stock grocery shelves and serve schools...
"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
"Cartoonist Rob DenBleyker just did the seemingly impossible: He ordered a "nothingburger."Using the McDonald's delivery app, the creator of web comic Cyanide and Happiness assembled a "cheeseburger" order with no meat, no bun, no mustard, no ketchup, no diced onions, no pickle, no American cheese, and no salt. In other words, he ordered nothing.
Upon submitting the $9 order (it still came with a delivery fee) DenBleyker said he wasn't sure if McDonald's would simply cancel the order or send him an empty bag. As it turned out, it did the latter, but not before workers expressed their confusion [Warning: Some...
"By Maddie BurakoffScientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.The site is famous for its fossils from giant ichthyosaurs — reptiles that dominated the ancient seas and could grow up to the size of a school bus. The creatures — the name means fish lizard — were underwater predators with large paddle-shaped flippers and long jaws full of teeth.Since the ichthyosaur bones in...
"MOVIE BIZ INTRIGUE AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, was reportedly in talks with Cineworld theaters, the second-largest movie theater chain, to purchase some of its assets, but negotiations fizzled. Cineworld is currently undergoing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so the deal might have given the company a financial lifeline. Alas, no agreement was reached, and the SEC filing noted that "at this time negotiations are not continuing."WORK OUT ON… NETFLIX In a play to offer customers more interactive content, Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its streaming lineup. The companies are following the lead of...
"Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third monthAccording to the...
"On Monday, the House January 6 Committee urged the Department of Justice to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump during its final meeting. The committee, tasked with investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, announced several non-binding referrals as it wrapped up its investigation."We understand the gravity of each and every referral we are making today just as we understand the magnitude of the crime against democracy that we describe in our report,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said. “But we have gone where the facts and the law lead us, and inescapably they lead us here."The panel, made...
"Alphonzo Terrell, the co-founder of Spill, a Twitter alternative, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the platform will be highlighting more underrepresented folks such as black women and the LGBTQ+ community."
