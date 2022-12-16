ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Wichita Eagle

Game Preview: FSU vs. Notre Dame

Both teams will be looking to rebound from losses in this one as the two teams get set to play in Tallahassee tonight. You can also argue both teams are suffering from disappointing play compared to the expectations. I really liked Notre Dame coming into the season, but it's hard to argue with losses to Georgia and St Bonaventure.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Notre Dame Lands Virginia Tech Transfer Wide Receiver Kaleb Smith

Notre Dame has once again dipped into the transfer portal, this time landing former Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith. The former Hokie signed with Notre Dame and will be part of the Irish team in the spring. Smith was Virginia Tech's leading wide receiver during the 2022 season, hauling...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Wichita Eagle

Dabo Swinney’s Signing Day NIL comments go viral

NIL has been, is, and will be a major issue in the world of college football and can't help but directly impact the way schools build their rosters going forward. Coaches have been forced to adapt and change the way they recruit and lure talent to their programs, in addition to the advent of the college football transfer portal.
CLEMSON, SC

