ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Driver Was DUI In Crash That Killed NJ Lieutenant's Wife, 3-Year-Old Daughter: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRk3W_0jlAMLqu00
Denise James was pronounced dead at the scene while 3-year-old Lily became an organ donor. Photo Credit: Jersey Coast Emergency News (background and bottom inset)/Denise James Facebook

An Ocean County man was under the influence of drugs when he caused the crash that killed the wife and daughter of a New Jersey corrections officer over the summer, authorities announced.

Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was in a Ford F350 pickup truck when he left the southbound lane on Siloam Road and struck an SUV before slamming into Denise James' minivan head-on on July 14 in Freehold, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

James, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene while her 3-year-old daughter with Lt. Craig James died at a local hospital, and became an organ donor.

Polson was charged with vehicular homicide, hindering apprehension and assault by auto on Friday, Dec. 16, Santiago said.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Seek Help ID'ing Witness To Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman who may have witnessed a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. (See photo.) On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:42 p.m., Lindenwold police were dispatched to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike for a motor vehicle accident. The...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Attempted Homicide At Lower Paxton Twp. Hotel: Police

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection with a homicide attempt at a central Pennsylvania hotel on Sunday, authorities say. The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of police officers were called to a report of two men fighting and shots being fired at the Woodspring Suites located at 6351 Chelton Avenue on Dec. 18 at 11:15 p.m., according to a release by the department.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Yonkers Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man

The search is on for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in Westchester County, police said. On Monday morning, Dec. 19, a man was stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway (Route 9A), according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos. The man suffered non-life-threatening...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Car Accident At Train Crossing Slows Traffic In Delco: Police

A car accident near the train tracks in Lansdowne Borough slowed traffic during the afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, authorities said. Lansdowne Borough police are asking residents to avoid Union and Nyack avenues while emergency crews work the scene. The department was not immediately available for comment. This is a...
LANSDOWNE, PA
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Stabbed Dead In Union City (DEVELOPING)

A teenage boy was stabbed dead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Union City, authorities confirm. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed at 40th Street and New York Avenue sometime in the evening, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and Daily Voice sources. It wasn't immediately clear how what the motive...
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
433K+
Followers
62K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy