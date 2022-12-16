Read full article on original website
Kate Middleton Gets a New Title from King Charles (That Previously Belonged to Prince William!)
The Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla received new royal roles as well Kate Middleton has a new title. King Charles III has named his daughter-in-law as the new honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011. At the parade, Kate usually sports a green ensemble to greet the Irish Guards. There are a few other fun...
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year Princess Anne is keeping her crown as the hardest-working royal. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular. Princess Anne, 72, embarked upon 214 engagements in total, topping the list. King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements over the past 12 months, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death in...
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn't always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, […]
King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade — and Like Queen Elizabeth, It's Not on His Actual Birthday
In addition to his coronation happening in May, King Charles will be celebrated with the first Trooping the Colour of his reign in early summer King Charles III is keeping the traditions of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II going! The King will hold a birthday parade, called Trooping the Colour, in central London next June, just six weeks after his coronation on May 6. The palace has announced that the annual festival, which sees hundreds of soldiers marching at Horse Guards Parade followed by a flypast...
Kate Middleton Plants Tree Dedicated to Queen Elizabeth at a Spot with Special Meaning for Both Women
The Princess of Wales planted the tree as part of the final preparations for her second annual Christmas carol concert Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert included numerous tributes to Queen Elizabeth II — including one that wasn't revealed until now. Westminster Abbey and the Queen's Green Canopy revealed on Tuesday that the Princess of Wales planted a wild cherry tree in Dean's Yard at Westminster Abbey to mark the memory of Queen Elizabeth ahead of the holiday service. In photos from the ceremony, Kate is seen using a shovel to place dirt around the...
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gather Around Christmas Tree with Twins for Holiday Card — See the Pic!
Keeping with their glamorous tradition, Monaco's royal family shared their annual Christmas card photo — starring Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella It's "back to the tree" for Monaco's royal family this year. PEOPLE can reveal exclusively the latest holiday card from the principality, featuring a recent image of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene in formal pose with their son, Crown Prince Jacques, and his twin sister, Princess Gabriella. After last year's greeting card featuring an artist's painting of the royals, this year's carte de voeux marks a return to full-on...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Kate Moss Channels Her '90s Self with Vibrant Pink Hair in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Moss previously wore her hair in this pink shade in an iconic photo shot by Juergen Teller in 1998 Kate Moss is reentering her Pink Ladies era. The top model appears in a new Marc Jacobs campaign that launched Tuesday, and her famously blonde locks are a vibrant pink shade. Harkening back to a period of time in the 1990s when she also had pink hair, the new photos of Moss feature her as the face of the Resort 2022/2023 collection. Wearing iconic Marc Jacobs pieces — including a...
Royal Mike Tindall Reveals Relatable Reason He Wants to Give Son Lucas a Cheap Christmas Gift
While giving advice to his friend and new father James Haskell on what to get his daughter for Christmas, the son-in-law Princess Anne From a frozen bag of peas to spilled milk, Mike Tindall is sharing his tips on gift ideas for toddlers. Tindall, 44, whose wife is Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles III — hilariously weighed in on what to get little ones for Christmas on Wednesday's installment of his The Good, The Bag & The Rugby podcast. Chatting with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, the...
What to Expect from New Musical Alma: The Revolution of a Dream, Bringing 'Beauty of Cuba' to N.Y.C.
Following its run in Cuba, the sexy new dance musical Alma: The Revolution of a Dream has its sights set on New York City this spring In the heart of Havana, Cuba, a new musical revolution is underway. Alma: The Revolution of a Dream opened Saturday to a packed house and standing ovations at the Teatro Nacional de Cuba, where a cast of over 20 multidisciplinary artists inspire audiences through dance and Cuban music. "I want to bring the beauty of Cuba, the beauty of its culture, the beauty...
From Plot Line to Real Perfume: How to Get the "Lavande" Scent from Emily in Paris
Shop the Scenes is launching a new fragrance inspired by one of Emily Cooper's latest work adventures as the Netflix series drops its third season If you ever daydreamed about the fashion, beauty and romance in Emily in Paris, you're not alone. And while the romance part is up to you, it's easier than ever to own a piece of the Emily in Paris style experience. Case in point: transporting yourself to France is now only one spritz away thanks to Shop the Scenes' new beauty item....
Emily in Paris Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
The Emily in Paris cast spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the unexpected twists and turns from the season 3 finale while teasing season 4 Warning: This post contains spoilers for Emily in Paris. When it comes to Emily in Paris' season 3 finale, there's a lot to discuss. The 10th episode ends with a major cliffhanger involving the central love triangle between Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat). Shortly after Camille returned from Greece where she visited the woman with whom she was having an...
