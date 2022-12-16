Shop the Scenes is launching a new fragrance inspired by one of Emily Cooper's latest work adventures as the Netflix series drops its third season If you ever daydreamed about the fashion, beauty and romance in Emily in Paris, you're not alone. And while the romance part is up to you, it's easier than ever to own a piece of the Emily in Paris style experience. Case in point: transporting yourself to France is now only one spritz away thanks to Shop the Scenes' new beauty item....

6 HOURS AGO