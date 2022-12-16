Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Cancelled Pokemon Spin-Off Details Revealed
Over the last 26 years, the Pokemon franchise has seen a huge number of spin-off games, and some of those spin-offs have even been popular enough to receive their own sequels. Such was the case for Pokemon Pinball, which debuted on Game Boy Color in 1999. The game received a sequel in the form of 2004's Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire, and a third game was planned to coincide with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl in 2006. Word on the Nintendo DS game leaked back in 2021, but now new information has been revealed thanks to an interview with artist Matthew Nightingale, conducted by Did You Know Gaming.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Cancelled Netflix Show Now Attempting A Comeback After Getting Some Awards Love
The creator of a cancelled Netflix show suggests that a comeback could be on the horizon.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Ashanti and Nelly Go Viral With Intimate Dance, Fans Want Them Back Together
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Ashanti and Nelly, hip-hop royalty since the early 2000s, were together for over a decade. That relationship ended in 2013, but a recent viral video has some fans wondering if those flames have been rekindled!. During their...
Upworthy
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms
While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
Upworthy
Henry Cavill reveals his nephew tried and failed to convince teacher that his uncle is 'Superman'
Being related to a superstar sounds like something out of a dream. However, it can come up with its own challenges as it did for Henry Cavill's nephew. The actor who is popular for his role in "Superman" recently revealed that Thomas, his nephew, got into trouble at school because he is related to him. Henry Cavill opened up about his family on the LIVE Kelly and Ryan talk show in 2018. When asked about his nephews and nieces, Cavill shared a hilarious story about Thomas.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
