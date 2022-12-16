Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'
The Who's the Boss star shared a morning selfie Monday complete with bedhead and zero make-up Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post. The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every...
Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant
"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," said the soon-to-be mom of four of her lunch from Stein's Market and Deli Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well. The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread." The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and...
All About Amber Heard's Daughter Oonagh Paige
Amber Heard's daughter was born in April 2021, but the actress didn't publicly share the news of her arrival until that July Meet Amber Heard's only child. The Aquaman star is the mother of one baby, daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021. Three months later, Heard shared the exciting news of her little one's arrival when she uploaded a sweet post on Instagram in July. While Heard had previously been in a relationship with Johnny Depp, having been married to him for 15 months until May 2016, she explained her decision to...
Emily in Paris Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
The Emily in Paris cast spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about the unexpected twists and turns from the season 3 finale while teasing season 4 Warning: This post contains spoilers for Emily in Paris. When it comes to Emily in Paris' season 3 finale, there's a lot to discuss. The 10th episode ends with a major cliffhanger involving the central love triangle between Emily (Lily Collins), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat). Shortly after Camille returned from Greece where she visited the woman with whom she was having an...
Naomi Ackie on What Whitney Houston Would Think of New Biopic: 'She Might Have Loads of Notes'
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody director Kasi Lemmons tells PEOPLE she thinks the late singer would "be happy with" the new film Naomi Ackie has a feeling Whitney Houston would have feedback about her new movie. The London-born actress, 31, stars as the late icon in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, in theaters Thursday. Opposite her are Stanley Tucci as famed music executive Clive Davis (a producer on the film), Ashton Sanders as Houston's husband Bobby Brown, and Nafessa Williams as the singer's close...
Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 'Disney Magic' in Rare Photos with Peter Hermann and Their 3 Kids
Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann share sons Andrew, 11, and August, 16, and daughter Amaya, 11 Mariska Hargitay is sharing some of the holiday magic she and her family recently enjoyed. The Law & Order: SVU actress, 58, shared photos on Instagram Tuesday of her family visiting Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where she hosted the candlelight procession. In a family selfie from a Guardians of the Galaxy ride, Hargitay celebrated the "best ride in the galaxy," laughing alongside husband Peter Hermann with son August, 16, sitting behind them. In...
James Cameron Says Pregnant Warrior in Avatar 2 Pushes 'Female Empowerment' Beyond Wonder Woman
"Pregnant women are more capable of being a lot more athletic than we, as a culture, acknowledge," James Cameron said about Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron says that his new film Avatar: The Way of Water adds to the female-empowerment space in a way that hasn't quite been done before. "Everybody's always talking about female empowerment," Cameron, 68, told Robert Rodriguez in a recent conversation for Variety's Directors on Directors series. "But what is such a big part of a woman's life that we, as men,...
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have been dating since 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have a remarkably low-profile relationship. Although The Watcher actress and the Almost Famous actor have been linked since they costarred in the 2017 Netflix series Gypsy, the pair waited nearly five years to make their red carpet debut as a couple. In February 2022, they walked the red carpet together for the first time at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Crudup was...
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy's Relationship Timeline
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy have been married since 2009 and share two children Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy met while playing fictional love interests in 2006, and the rest is history. After starring in the film Evening together, the two quickly became a couple and eventually wed in 2009. They also welcomed two children, sons Cyrus and Rowan. "When we first started sorta-kinda-dating for real (ish), I had an ornament-making party for Christmas, and he helped organize it," Danes told PORTER magazine about her early days with Dancy....
Aaron Paul's Son Officially Has a New Name – and So Does the Actor and His Wife!
The Breaking Bad alum filed legal documents last month to officially change his baby son's name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian Aaron Paul's family name changes are official. In November, the Breaking Bad alum, 43, filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his baby son. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, the actor's requests have been approved. Their 8-month-old will now officially have the name Ryden Caspian Paul. While that's the name the star used to introduce the baby on...
Li Jun Li on 'Wild' 'Babylon' Parties, 'Goofy' Costar Brad Pitt and an Unsexy Kiss with Margot Robbie
It was one big party on the set of Babylon — and breakout star Li Jun Li can attest to that. "I have to give it to the background actors; they are the most uninhibited, most committed people. These parties felt so real, and I think people were genuinely having an amazing time on set," she tells PEOPLE of the "wild" new film from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land).
People
368K+
Followers
63K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0