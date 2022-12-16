ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in

The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet.  The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies.  Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees ink RHP Demarcus Evans and OF Michael Hermosillo to MiLB deals

The Yankees have been extremely busy on the MiLB transaction front, signing their 4th and 5th players to MiLB deals in the last week. I imagine the Yankees want to secure their organizational depth in case of injuries, and both of these players provide some depth for their AAA and maybe even their MLB squad for a few reps if they need an inning or two or just a position player to fill a roster spot. The median (most likely outcome) is that these players are stashed away at the AAA level, but there’s still the upside that they’re impact players for any period of time at the MLB level.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye

With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format

The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
WASHINGTON STATE

