Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina

Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Being Shot Near NW Miami-Dade Metrorail Station

Police are investigating a shooting near a Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead late Tuesday. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place near the station located at 6250 Northwest 27th Avenue. Officers arrived and found the victim had been shot in the chest. The victim, who...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

‘A Big Mess': 2 Escape After Boats Catch Fire at Hollywood Marina

Two people were hospitalized Monday morning after swimming to shore to escape a massive fire that destroyed several boats near a marina in Hollywood. Hollywood Police said officers arrived at the scene at 700 Polk Street in the middle of North Lake just before 1:30 a.m. after reports of at least three boats in flames.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday. Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said. Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Broward School Aide Accused of Inappropriately Touching Special Needs Students

An aide at a high school in Pembroke Pines was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching two students with special needs under his supervision. John Harrison Smith, 53, was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct by an authority figure, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove

Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade's Top Prosecutor Vows to Hold HOAs More Accountable

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle spoke to dozens of residents part of the Hammocks Community Association Tuesday on the need for new laws to protect them from becoming victims again. In November, board members were charged with stealing more than $2 million from the homeowners association. Five people in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

