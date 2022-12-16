ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Downtown Youngstown business ‘refuses to move’, suing city

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9BEN_0jlAIo7100

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Progress is moving forward on a downtown renovation project, however, there are still some road bumps to overcome.

Thursday, the Board of Control voted to approve three ordinances related to 20 Federal Place. One was an amendment to approve up to $150,000 to provide security for the building.

City of Youngstown enters into agreement with new ambulance company

The security is necessary at the building because there are still two tenants there, despite being passed the deadline for all tenants to move out.

Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian said of the two tenants still there, the city has an issue with one.

Limbian said the owner of the downtown Subway is refusing to leave the property. The owner is suing the city for breach of contract.

A civil suit was filed against the city of Youngstown by Chhaya Joshi, the listed franchisee of the Subway. In the complaint, Joshi states that she made improvements to the Subway located inside 20 Federal Place. This included “installing fixtures and equipment, signs, wall coverings and floor coverings.”

The complaint also states that Subway signed a five-year extension to its lease on September 13, 2021. This would extend its lease through November 30, 2026. However, in an answer to these claims, the city denies Subway notified the city that it would be extending the lease.

In July of 2022, Subway, along with all other tenants in the building, were given a notice that the city would be terminating its leases in order to prepare for construction on the renovation to 20 Federal Place.

“The city of Youngstown has and continues to breach the terms of the lease,” the complaint states.

Initially, Joshi requested $100,000 in punitive damages from the city but later withdrew that request.

Now, Joshi is requesting that the court order the city to do the following:

  • Extend its lease through November 2026
  • Pay compensatory damages in excess of $100,000 for damages and losses
  • Prohibit the city from terminating the lease
  • Prohibit the city from interfering with Subway’s use and enjoyment of the premises
  • Prohibit the city from using the premises during the term of lease
  • Pay for costs incurred during court proceedings
  • Pay any other appropriate relief the court deems fit

The city has made counterclaims against Joshi, claiming forcible entry & detainer.

Limbian says the matter went before Magistrate Timothy Welsh on Dec. 13, and they are now waiting on a decision.

First News made attempts to reach Joshi but was unsuccessful. Limbian said he could not comment on specifics about the lawsuit at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

over all the crap
5d ago

The city does this to tenants and wonders why nobody wants to come downtown. It was wrong to evict these people especially the way they did it. Instead of building businesses up they destroyed them and made it impossible for any new businesses to trust them. Do better Youngstown

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Truck to give away food and sandwiches in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Mobile Truck will be giving away hot soup and sandwiches downtown in Youngstown. They’ll be in the parking lot across from WRTA on 5th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be giving away $10 vouchers to anyone riding the bus, walking the streets, or just riding […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire in Youngstown leaves two homeless

Investigators are looking for the cause of fire on Youngstown's East Side that left two people homeless. An alarm came in after 11 a.m. Wednesday that there was an occupied house fire on the 100 block of South Jackson Street. The first firefighter to arrive reported smoke on the first...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren

Mike O'Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he's accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy