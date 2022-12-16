Read full article on original website
Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%
The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Congress to vote on $1.7 trillion spending package
Congress has unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package that would fund federal agencies through September of next year. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joined Errol Barnett and Aziza Shuler to discuss what was left out of the package.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, expected to fly to U.S. Wednesday
Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamian court Wednesday that he has agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The former FTX CEO appeared at a Magistrate's Court and then was taken back to prison, where he was awaiting an...
A welcoming Texas border city is tested by an unprecedented migration crisis
El Paso, Texas — A black S.U.V. stopped near the Greyhound bus station in this border city to deliver winter clothing to dozens of assembled migrants. Then, a red truck showed up carrying watermelon and other fruit for the migrants, many of whom had slept on nearby streets the night before.
Food producers now must label sesame as an allergen — and they're putting it in more foods
A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences: Increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
Ailing Bay Area woman Isabel Bueso to avoid deportation after Congress passes legislation
SAN FRANCISCO -- After years of living in limbo and fear, Isabel Bueso -- who receives weekly, lifesaving treatments at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital -- will no longer be facing the threat of deportation after Congress passed legislation allowing her to remain in the Bay Area. Bueso was in the...
