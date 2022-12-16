ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
CBS News

Congress to vote on $1.7 trillion spending package

Congress has unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package that would fund federal agencies through September of next year. CBS News congressional reporter Zak Hudak joined Errol Barnett and Aziza Shuler to discuss what was left out of the package.
CBS News

Food producers now must label sesame as an allergen — and they're putting it in more foods

A new federal law requiring that sesame be listed as an allergen on food labels is having unintended consequences: Increasing the number of products with the ingredient. Food industry experts said the requirements are so stringent that many manufacturers, especially bakers, find it simpler and less expensive to add sesame to a product — and to label it — than to try to keep it away from other foods or equipment with sesame.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

583K+
Followers
75K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy