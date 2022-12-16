Read full article on original website
River Oaks favorite burger joint reopens after renovations
An Upper Kirby burger institution will return to service this week. Becks Prime will reopen its original Kirby Drive location this Thursday, December 22 (2902 Kirby Dr).First opened in 1985, the Kirby location needed a refresh after 37 years of continuous use. Changes include an all-new, 48-seat patio and a digital menu for drive-thru customers. Inside, customers will find wooden tables, new wallpaper, leather banquettes, and framed photographs from the restaurant’s history. “Our classically designed restaurant had remained frozen in time for 37 years since first opening on Kirby in 1985 so it was time for a refresh while still...
Houston's nationally acclaimed Viet-Cajun restaurant opens new location in Farmers Market
The transformation of the Houston Farmers Market into a food lover’s destination has taken another step forward. Legendary Viet-Cajun restaurant Crawfish & Noodles has quietly opened its second location inside the development.Credited with leading the culinary movement that blends Vietnamese and Cajun flavors, Crawfish & Noodles has received wide acclaim both locally and nationally. The restaurant has been featured on TV shows such as such as The Zimmern List and David Chang’s Netflix series Ugly Delicious. Chef-owner Trong Nguyen was named a finalist in the 2020 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Texas category after being named a semifinalist...
Creative Houston ice cream shop closes Upper Kirby location and scoops up new Museum District spot
Acclaimed Houston ice cream shop Cloud 10 Creamery is mixing things up. The company’s Shepherd location will close December 30 as part of a plan to relocate to the Parc Binz mixed-use development in the Museum District in late 2023. Led by pastry chef Chris Leung, Cloud 10 currently operates ice cream shops in Midtown, the Heights, and Katy. Each ice cream flavor features a different base, and chef Leung makes any mix-ins in house. Its roster of 20 year round flavors and seasonal specials includes Cafe Sua Da, Nutella with Marshmallows, Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip, and Brown Sugar Cookies...
Houston's legendary Frenchy's Chicken opens sizzling new flagship locale in Third Ward
Houston fried chicken institution Frenchy’s Chicken has opened its new flagship location in the heart of the Third Ward. Diners can now order their Campus combos and five wing boxes at at 3602 Scott St. Opening the new location completes a process that began in late 2018 when the restaurant left its original location at 3919 Scott St. to make way for the expansion of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Since then, it has occupied a temporary location at 4646 Scott St., but those days have come to an end.The new location is a 5,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant with seating for approximately...
These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022
This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
6 clever holiday gift ideas from smart Houston startups
is the season for giving — and what if you could check off your holiday to-do list and simultaneously support some local startups? This year's Houston startup gift guide includes comfortable-yet-stylish heels, culinary treats, and more.Need some more ideas? Browse last year's roundup of Houston startup-created gift ideas and check out the 2020 and 2019 startup gift guides as well for even more options.For the family fashionista: All-day comfort shoesSteffie Tomson founded a company to prioritize comfort — without sacrificing style — for women on the go. Photo via getawaysticks.comBefore starting her business, Houstonian Steffie Tomson ordered $2,000 worth of...
Fire at bustling Heights arts complex could be arson, prompting HFD investigation
Years and years' worth of artwork went up in flames in a matter of minutes before sunrise in Houston's Sawyer Heights area on Tuesday, December 20.The popular Winter Street Studios in the Sawyer Yards creative campus at the center of the Arts District caught fire, which caused significant damage.Everything Jack Potts has worked for for the past seven years was destroyed."This is gone," Potts, who owns the studio where the fire started, told CultureMap news partner ABC13. "There is no lifeboat. There is no 'I'll get a check to recover.' I have to figure out how to recover."This fire couldn't...
Memorial Park rocks out with cool new stony 'stairs' thanks to generous local family benefactors
Memorial Park fans may hit Houston's green jewel specifically to escape pavement, but a stony new land feature there promises to be an interesting addition. The park's Conservancy has revealed The Emily Clay Family Scramble, a clever new series of blocks on the park's Land Bridge and Prairie that will offer visitors direct access to the new 100-acre project from the popular Seymour Lieberman Exer-Trail. In homage to Memorial Drive's past, the large blocks are made of upcycled pavement chunks from a former section of Memorial Drive that was removed as part of the Land Bridge's construction. It also...
Houston experts share best ways to protect people, pets, plants, pools, and cars from the upcoming freeze
Houston may not quite see a white Christmas, but it will no doubt be frigid, as the city prepares for yet another winter arctic front. CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports that the front will arrive on Thursday, December 22, with temperatures likely falling to the 20s by 9 pm. Friday may stay below 32 degrees all day, and ABC13 meteorologists predict that Sunday, December 25 may be among the top-three coldest Christmas mornings in Houston history.Experience tells us to safeguard the four Ps: people, pets, pipes, plants. As Houston is a car town, getting the ride ready for the plunging...
Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up big 2022 total for local charity
Houstonians did their part to help the less fortunate during Houston Restaurant Weeks. Organized by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, this year's 36 day charity dining event raised $1,240,811 million for the Houston Food Bank.Founded by Cleverley Stone in 2003 and continued by her daughter Katie Stone Cappuccio through the foundation, Houston Restaurant Weeks partners with local restaurants to raise money for the Food Bank. Participating establishments serve prix fixe menus at set price points that trigger a corresponding donation to the foundation, which then makes a donation to the Food Bank. In 2022, restaurants offered $25 lunch and brunch...
Houston's best hotels book the perfect staycation holiday getaway
Busy Houstonians who long for a chance to get away — but not drive too far or negotiate swarmed airports — can stay home for the holidays while escaping home — thanks to some of our best hotels.From exclusive packages, super suites — including a must-see/must-stay honoring President George H. W. Bush — to beachy escapes, these top-tier hotels and resorts pamper weary staycationers and offer a new way to view explore the city. Book quickly — these rooms are moving fast.C. Baldwin HotelHead downtown to ring in 2023 at one of Houston's hottest hotels. A special New Year’s Eve...
Decadent new see-and-be-seen restaurant opens in Uptown with nightlife vibe and French-Japanese fare
Houston has never seen a restaurant quite like Ciel. Opening near River Oaks District this Friday, December 16, the restaurant mixes a high level of culinary ambition with a high energy, see-and-be-seen atmosphere. Partners Ryan Henry, Adel Sadek, and Fasl Ty have created a stylish, 8,000-square-foot restaurant that’s inspired by the coastline of the Côte d’Azur. Named for the French word for “sky,” the interior features a 360-degree Barrisol Mirror ceiling fixture — the first in Houston, according to a release – that also helps with the room’s sound levels. Other interior details include imported Italian porcelain floors and marbled...
One Houston family partners with UTHealth Houston to turn their tragedy into hope for others
Benjamin Bradford lived as if he knew his time was limited. The first of three sons born to Carol and Bruce Bradford, he grew up to become a loving older brother, a friend to many, and a hero to his father.Like his father, Benjamin never met a stranger. His two greatest passions were people and golf, and after graduating high school, he worked alongside Bruce at the family’s golf store in Katy, Texas.“Benjamin was coming into his own,” says Bruce. “He would move mountains to help family and friends, and I was so proud to watch him become successful in...
Bun B's big Trill Burgers restaurant reveal leads top stories of the week
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant. The smash hit smash burger concept will have a permanent home in 2023. 2. Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date. After two years of planning, Home Slice pizza has arrived in Midtown.3. 3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now. A Houston dim sum institution returns, plus news on two other restaurants diners may want to visit.4. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio returns heart to the classic tale. It's the superior version of the story to come out in 2022. 5. RodeoHouston reveals highly anticipated 2023 performer genres and concert ticket sale date. Tickets for all shows can be purchased on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Houston's rap legend Bun B claims Montrose mainstay for first Trill Burgers restaurant
Bun B’s smash hit smash burger concept has found a permanent home. Trill Burgers has claimed the former James Coney Island location at 3607 S Shepherd Dr. for its first brick and mortar location. “It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open...
3 big Houston restaurant openings serious diners need to know right now
The last couple of months have been a busy time for restaurant openings (and reopenings). Here’s a quick look at three establishments that have recently begun (or resumed) service. Fung’s KitchenHouston Chinese dining institution Fung’s Kitchen has reopened in Southwest Houston. Known for its lively dim sum service and extensive seafood menu, the Cantonese restaurant closed in January 2021 after being damaged by a fire. The new dining room has a number of new details, the Houston Chronicle reports. They include: a glass-enclosed wine wall, a large Buddha statue, and the addition of six private dining rooms. Not only will...
Eclectic West U home opens doors for new design and architectural tour
Locals looking for a little design inspo can stroll into a charming dwelling this weekend. The American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Texas Gulf Coast is opening the doors to its 2022 Show House in West University from December 15-18.For those who enjoy home tours, this open house (located at 3807 Westerman St.) presents a rare chance to tour a more than 5,000-square-foot-home boasting intricate, cutting-edge, and even whimsical crafting. Design pays homage to the tree-lined street, with natural finishes, plenty of existing light, and lots of luxury. This Show House features 14 of Houston's top interior designers, all ASID...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
With a limited number of shopping days until Christmas, Houston is in full holiday swing. That means plenty of holiday-themed events around town (check out our list here) and fun for the family (we also have a roundup here). This weekend sees celebrations of solstice, time-honored faith traditions, and the spectacle of The Nutcracker at Houston Ballet. Plenty of art offerings will be showcased around town, Sunday becomes Funday at favorite brewery, and movie night at the MFAH means it's time to "shut yo' mouth" and watch a cool private eye.Enjoy; here are you best bets for the weekend.Thursday, December...
Houston's whiskey-fueled American restaurant plots new downtown location
Houston’s next Federal American Grill will be located downtown. The steak and seafood restaurant has leased a ground floor space at at Houston Center’s LyondellBasell Tower (1221 McKinney St.). Slated to open in summer 2023, Federal Grill will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet with an additional 1,500-square-foot patio along Houston Center’s greenspace. Downtown will be Federal Grill’s fifth Houston-area location, joining its original outpost on Shepherd Dr., Memorial Villages, Katy, and The Woodlands. The restaurant also plans to open in Scottsdale, AZ next year. Founded by Matt Brice in 2013, Federal Grill serves an wide-ranging menu of comfort food that...
Massive Ruby Princess cruise liner casts off from Galveston in first voyage in 6 years
By the numbers, Princess Cruises' massive liner the Ruby Princess boasts some impressive stats: 113,561 tons, 3,080 passengers1,100 crew members, 900 balcony cabins, and 19 passenger decks.Now, the ship can add another number: 11, the number of days she'll be sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean on her first cruise from Galveston in six years.Ruby Princess cast off from Galveston on Sunday, December 18 for its 11-day tour, the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule. As CultureMap previously reported, these tours include five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits...
