Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Received a 12 Years Sentence In JailElisabeth AburuFort Worth, TX
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Texas high schooler breaks Michael Phelps’ swimming record
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Keller ISD high school student broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously set by Olympian Michael Phelps. Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School, competed at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition on Dec. 9 in Austin. Williamson competed in the 15 to 16-year-old national age group for the 400-meter individual medley, per a release.
everythinglubbock.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas DPS encourages everyone to be safe and aware this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging Texans to end 2022 safely as they travel and gather this holiday season. According to a press release from DPS, troopers will increase enforcement as part Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs nationwide from Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas-themed holiday gifts to enjoy this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holidays have arrived and so has the pressure to buy meaningful gifts for the ones you love. There are Texas holiday traditions along with a multitude of Texas-themed gifts that will make that uncle in Utah feel a sprinkle of Texas magic this holiday season.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas leaders say ‘grid is ready and reliable’ for impending frigid conditions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — State leaders sought to reassure Texans about the stability of the power grid, as they’re preparing for an arctic front to plunge temperatures to dangerously cold levels across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott and the heads of several agencies spoke Wednesday morning at a news...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: December 19th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning weather update. Today: Clearing sky. High of 58°. Winds N 10-15 MPH. Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 25°. Winds N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Clouds increase late. High of 47°. Winds N→SE 12-18 MPH....
everythinglubbock.com
ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid cold front
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. The leader of ERCOT expressed confidence that the power grid could handle the increased demand ahead of a “dangerous” cold snap.
everythinglubbock.com
Preparing for potentially pipe-bursting cold weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Memories from the February 2021 deep freeze still send shivers down the spines of many Texans. Thousands of people suffered damage to their homes from pipes that froze and burst thanks to a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures and the rolling blackouts that accompanied them. The...
everythinglubbock.com
Regional grid is ready for cold weather, Xcel Energy says
AMARILLO, Texas — The coldest air this season will spread across Texas and New Mexico later this week. According to a press release from Xcel Energy, the utility holding company said it’s prepared for the bitter cold temperatures and wind chill values coming to its Texas and New Mexico service area.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas offers tips to protect your ID, home, vehicle during year-end holidays
COPPELL, Texas — With the year-end holidays among us, AAA Texas is reminding Texans to take steps to protect their identities, homes and vehicles. Here are some tips the motor club offered in a press release to EverythingLubbock.com:. Protect Your Identity. Stick to familiar websites that you know are...
Comments / 0