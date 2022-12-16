Read full article on original website
Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline
A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
Iconic Portland ice cream business threatens to move headquarters over city's rampant crime
Salt & Straw, a prominent Portland ice cream company, might move its headquarters from the city over crime issues that the company co-founder says threatens employee safety.
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island
The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
Rare footage shows deer playing in the surf near Pebble Beach
It’s not uncommon to spot deer on California’s Monterey Peninsula, but it’s quite rare to see the cautious animals strolling on the beach and playing in the surf. The accompanying footage, captured recently by Liz Selbicky, shows several deer emerging onto the sand and dipping their hooves into the water.
Cochamó Valley in Chilean Patagonia is at Risk
A petition by the Chilean government has been launched to protect Cochamó Valley in Chile from potentially being sold to private developers and to make the area a Nature Sanctuary. Up to one-third of the area is on the market. The area has been called the Yosemite of South...
Two sisters open a new Uyghur restaurant in downtown Menlo Park
Almira and Kalbi Tursungjan grew up in a foodie family. In their home region of east Turkistan, the two sisters’ parents ran a restaurant for decades, and the four of them would go on epic six-hour road trips to seek out specific dishes, Almira said in a recent interview.
Fan Buys Famed 'Goonies' House In Oregon, Listed For $1.7M
The Victorian home featured in Steven Spielberg's, The Goonies film in Astoria, Oregon, has a new owner!. The buyer is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. The listing agent said the sale is expected to close in mid-January. The new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time, Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate said.
