Oregon State

saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
gripped.com

Cochamó Valley in Chilean Patagonia is at Risk

A petition by the Chilean government has been launched to protect Cochamó Valley in Chile from potentially being sold to private developers and to make the area a Nature Sanctuary. Up to one-third of the area is on the market. The area has been called the Yosemite of South...
calmatters.network

Two sisters open a new Uyghur restaurant in downtown Menlo Park

Almira and Kalbi Tursungjan grew up in a foodie family. In their home region of east Turkistan, the two sisters’ parents ran a restaurant for decades, and the four of them would go on epic six-hour road trips to seek out specific dishes, Almira said in a recent interview.
MENLO PARK, CA
iheart.com

Fan Buys Famed 'Goonies' House In Oregon, Listed For $1.7M

The Victorian home featured in Steven Spielberg's, The Goonies film in Astoria, Oregon, has a new owner!. The buyer is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. The listing agent said the sale is expected to close in mid-January. The new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time, Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate said.
ASTORIA, OR

