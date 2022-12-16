Read full article on original website
Freshman Morris excels for No. 7 Texas in 100-72 victory
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Arterio Morris scored a season-best 25 points in just 18 minutes and No. 7 Texas beat Louisiana-Lafayette 100-72 on Wednesday night for its third straight win without suspended coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns (10-1) pulled away with a 15-0 push spanning more than five...
Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a season-best 24 points to lead No. 1 Purdue past New Orleans 74-53 on Wednesday night. Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9 redshirt freshman whose previous high was 13 points, hit 8 of 10 shots and 8 of 10 free throws for the Boilermakers (12-0). The only other Boilermaker in double figures was Mason Gillis with 11 points.
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for just the second time in six games. “We were certainly aware that they were going to come out in the second half and put everything into making a furious run, and they did,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I was just really proud of the way we hung tough in difficult stretches. We found ways to get stops and get the ball in the basket.” Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illness.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Deion Sanders' signing day at Colorado: 2023 recruits, transfers
Deion Sanders landed his QB son, Shedeur, former five-star Travis Hunter and two 2023 ESPN 300 recruits in his debut signing day at Colorado.
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining to DeMar DeRozan, who missed a jumper with an airball from the left baseline with De’Andre Hunter defending, but Dosunmu was in place to grab the rebound to beat John Collins to the ball in the paint and score at the buzzer. “Once I hit DeMar and once he got into his shot, I was hoping he was going to make it but I wanted to get around the rim just in case — we’ve lost some games like that this year — so I wanted to get around rim and just try to use my instincts if it came to me,” Dosunmu said. “If it went in good, if not I’d be there.” DeRozan led Chicago with 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20.
Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees
Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. Next year, he may be there in a different capacity. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall...
AP source: Eagles QB Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status for Philadelphia’s game at Dallas is uncertain, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person...
Doc Rivers, Sixers react to easy win over Pistons for 6th straight
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were not challenged much in Wednesday’s 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons. They led by as many as 21 and every time the Pistons made a little run to try and get back into it, Philadelphia would hit back and squash any hope they had and they improved to 6-0 on this 7-game homestand.
