Fredonia Christmas Pageant Postponed Due to Illness
The 89th Annual Christmas Pageant at Fredonia-USD 484 has been postponed until the new year. According to the Wilson County Citizen, more than 90 students were absent last week due to illness, prompting administrators to postpone the pageant until the first day of school on January 4th. On the 4th...
Dewey Man Wins National Radio Contest
The weekly national radio show American Outdoors Radio announces the winner of a $1300 Camp Chef pellet grill. Host of the show, John Kruse announced that Robert Cook of Dewey won the grill on the show over the weekend. American Outdoors Radio airs on 130+ stations across the country including...
Safety Tips as Below Zero Weather Approaches
With temperatures expected in the negatives by the end of the week, it could be important to be prepared for the cold weather. Montgomery County Emergency Manager Rick Whitson says to have an emergency kit in both your car and your home. Whitson says to be prepared when going outside...
Experts Warning To Bring Pets Inside With Dangerous Temperatures Ahead
Our Oklahoma Weather Experts are tracking dangerously cold temperatures later this week, so now is the time to make sure your pets stay safe. Cindi Sweet picked up some straw at the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to help make warm beds for the animals that live around her house. "I...
Jiffy Trip Christmas Dinner Special
ENID, OK — Jiffy Trip will serve a daily Christmas Dinner Special from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from December 19 through December 25. In addition, Jiffy Trip will be open on December 25, warmly serving the Christmas Dinner Special from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at both Enid and Ponca City locations.
Bell Ringers Needed in Coffeyville
The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers in Coffeyville this holiday season. Montgomery County Salvation Army Coordinator Joe Brooks says that it's been difficult to have bell ringers and participate in community holiday activities compared to years past. The bell ringing will continue through December 25th, and Brooks says...
Winter Weather Forecast Update
The National Weather Service has changed a few parts of their forecast as winter weather nears. Specific snow forecasts have been released and two to three inches of snow are now expected for Coffeyville and the surrounding area. The timing of the show is expected between 11 a.m. on Wednesday and noon on Thursday. Timing of wind chills are now expected earlier on Thursday, with southeast Kansas seeing 15 degrees below zero on Thursday overnight and 24 below zero wind chills on Friday morning. A wind chill watch is in effect for the four states from Wednesday night through Friday at noon.
Law enforcement logs Dec. 13-16
The following information is provided by Blackwell police, Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Ponca City police. At 1:50 p.m. Blackwell police received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Main and Blackwell. At 4:16 p.m. Blackwell police took a report on a stolen ladder. Dec. 14. Blackwell police...
Wind Chill Warnings Start Tonight
Double-digit-below-zero wind chills are on the way for Thursday morning. Wind chills as cold as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are possible for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. There has also been a change in the snowfall forecast. Now, less than an inch of accumulation is expected for Coffeyville. Areas to the northwest will see less snow accumulation, while Chanute could see one to two inches of snow.
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
Caney Citizens Force Special Election
The citizens of Caney have provided enough signatures to force a proposed city tax increase to an election ballot. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, resident Christian Franklin organized the effort to require the City to hold a special election in early 2023 to decide the issue. Montgomery County Clerk...
Franklin Wants The People's Voices Heard
A proposed tax increase, approved by the Caney City Council in November, is now headed to a vote of its residents. According to Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt, a petition organized by Christian Franklin provided more than twice the number of enough valid signatures of Caney registered voters to put the issue to an election ballot, likely to be held sometime in February or March of 2023.
Patricia Ann Cooley
Patricia Ann Cooley age 50, of Longton, KS unexpectedly passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home. Trish was born on November 21, 1972 in Fayetteville, AR the eldest of six children of Jerry and Dorothy "Ginger" (Edwards) Cooley. The family made their home in Longton, KS where she attended school. She ended up earning her GED and continued her education receiving her CNA certificate. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aide at Elk Manor in Moline for many years, she was a custodian and worked in the kitchen for Elk Valley Schools, she proudly ran and operated Pee Wee's and most recently putting her natural caring spirit back to work for the elderly and ones that just needed an extra hand up as a private homecare provider. Trish, was always placing others' needs before her own. She never realized how selfless and good her heart truly was.
Montgomery County to Participate in Homeland Security Inspection
Montgomery County will register for a security inspection with a branch of the state's Department of Homeland Security. County Emergency Management Director Rick Whitson says that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency offers a free of charge service to inspect both physical and cyber aspects of county security. With the...
Traffic Stop Multiplies Into Felony Drug Charges
A Chanute man is arrested for alleged drug distribution near a school. During a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. in Chanute officers with the police department cited 31-year-old Joel Maple for an expired vehicle registration and no insurance. After an investigation Maple was also...
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Montana Man Seen on First Degree Rape Charge
A Montana man was seen in Washington County Court this Friday afternoon on the charge of rape in the first degree. Devyn Blake Horn had been in town visiting family for two weeks when the alleged incident took place on September 23rd of this year. According to an affidavit, on the night of the incident, the victim had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with family and friends at a Skiatook residence just prior to the incident.
Sherlene Diana Twitchell
Sherlene Diana Twitchell age 74 of Coffeyville passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Diana was born October 27, 1948 in Coffeyville to Wes and Helen (Parker) Phillips. She attended local schools and graduated from Field Kindley High School. After high school she met Michael Twitchell and the couple was united in marriage on February 27, 1969. Diana spent most of her days caring for the home and their children. She was an immaculate house keeper, a great cook, and she could bake some amazing baked goods. She loved spending time in her flower garden and grew some of the most beautiful flowers. Diana loved being outdoors and had a special place in her heart for animals especially dogs, cats, cows, and horses, well all animals really. She loved her family and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed attending church services at both the Lewark Church Of God and Emmanuel Chapel.
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
