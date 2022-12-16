Patricia Ann Cooley age 50, of Longton, KS unexpectedly passed away on December 19, 2022 at her home. Trish was born on November 21, 1972 in Fayetteville, AR the eldest of six children of Jerry and Dorothy "Ginger" (Edwards) Cooley. The family made their home in Longton, KS where she attended school. She ended up earning her GED and continued her education receiving her CNA certificate. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aide at Elk Manor in Moline for many years, she was a custodian and worked in the kitchen for Elk Valley Schools, she proudly ran and operated Pee Wee's and most recently putting her natural caring spirit back to work for the elderly and ones that just needed an extra hand up as a private homecare provider. Trish, was always placing others' needs before her own. She never realized how selfless and good her heart truly was.

LONGTON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO