CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Kyla Allison scored a career-high 25 points as Western Carolina women's basketball's flurried comeback attempt against North Carolina Central fell short 74-66 Monday on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center. Turning Point:. North Carolina Central built as much as a 23-point lead, with 1:12 left in...

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO