$1.2B affordable housing development with medical, retail space breaks ground in BK
Construction began on a new $1.2 billion redevelopment of the former 27-acre Brooklyn Development Center property in East New York, Governor Hochul announced Monday.
amny.com
PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community
A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
caribbeantoday.com
NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families
NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NYC budget watchdog group forecasts $2 billion surplus, defying mayor's gloomy projections
Mayor Eric Adams speaks before the world's largest Hanukkah Menorah is lit on the first night of Hannukah at Grand Army Plaza on Dec. 18. The analysis from the Independent Budget Office comes as the mayor warns New Yorkers that spiraling costs from the migrant crisis may impact other city services. [ more › ]
NYC granted $2 million for Cross Bronx Expressway project
NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway. Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities. The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise. "Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.
Advocate
Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building
Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
Families in Brownsville Houses say they have no running water
The families say they have not been able to cook, bathe or flush their toilets.
NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center
New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes cap on late fees for NY bridge, tunnel tolls
The governor said the legislation would protect scofflaws who try to skirt the tolls. [ more › ]
Asylum seeker kills himself at NYC shelter, marking 2nd suicide in city shelter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asylum seeker killed himself at a New York City shelter, marking the second such suicide in the city, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said Monday. Officials have not shared the man’s name or specified when or where exactly he died. “Another person who came to our country in desperate need and […]
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month
A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery. You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.
Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines
Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
Former NYU employee charged with stealing $660K for personal use, including $80K swimming pool
A former Director of Finance at NYU was indicted on charges that allege she stole money from the state intended for special programs at the school and spent it on funding home renovations, including a swimming pool, and other personal expenses.
A Republican won a Brooklyn Assembly election. Democrats may not let him take his seat.
A push to prevent Republican Lester Chang from taking a Brooklyn-based seat in the state Assembly could be opening a Pandora's Box for Democrats. The Democrat-dominated NY Assembly is questioning whether Lester Chang lived in Brooklyn. [ more › ]
NYC spotlights sanitation workers in 2023 calendar
Supervisor Dzara Melcone, a member of DSNY's Bureau of Information Technology, pictured in the June photo of DSNY's 2023 calendar. Now in its eighth year, the calendar honors the New York City Sanitation Department’s employees. [ more › ]
MTA to cut NYC subway service on Mondays and Fridays, boost some weekend trains
Patrons wait for the 7 train at the 74th street subway station in Queens. The changes come as straphangers have been slower to return to the subways on Mondays and Fridays than the rest of the workweek. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say
A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
Second asylum-seeker dies by suicide in Queens shelter, officials say
The latest death of a migrant comes as the Adams administration is bracing for an influx of migrants from the southern border The 26-year-old man's death comes after a young mother committed suicide at a homeless shelter in September. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike
NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block. The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and...
