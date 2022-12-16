ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

amny.com

PACT Renaissance Collaborative works to upgrade Manhattan’s NYCHA developments for residents and the community

A New York City organization is working to make sure that those living in NYCHA housing developments are getting the necessary apartment repairs and upgrades they need. PACT Renaissance Collaborative (PRC) is a joint partnership of not-for-profit and for-profit entities that was selected by NYCHA to conduct repairs and capital improvements at 16 NYCHA developments in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeantoday.com

NYC Mayor Announces New Childcare Vouchers for Undocumented Families

NEW YORK, New York – Immigration advocates here have welcomed a new childcare assistance program that will, for the first time in New York City’s history, provide childcare assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for other, federally-funded subsidized childcare. New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC granted $2 million for Cross Bronx Expressway project

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway. Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities. The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise. "Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Protesters Storm Gay NYC Council Member's Apartment Building

Protestors vandalized an out New York City Council member’s office and entered his apartment building on Monday, the member said. Erik Bottcher, who represents the city’s District 3, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Hudson Square, Flatiron, Times Square, the Theater District, and the Garment District, tweeted that several people showed up to his office and defaced it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC schools to close rapid COVID response center

New York City’s education department will “permanently close” the command center that collects reports of positive COVID cases among students and school staff, according to an email sent to principals on Tuesday. Along with the Dec. 23 closure of the “Situation Room,” families will no longer receive the automatically generated email notifications about cases in their school communities, and schools will no longer have to send letters about positive cases, said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per month

A month’s rent under $400 for anything in today’s New York City might sound like a fantasy – but it can be a “gift that keeps on giving” for some eligible applicants lucky enough to win this NYC Housing Connect lottery. You’ll have to hurry if you want to apply, since the deadline is fast approaching on December 27, 2022.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Second Migrant Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter System, Sources Say

A second migrant has died by suicide in New York City's shelter system, law enforcement sources and sources in the city's aid community said Monday. The 26-year-old man died in a Queens shelter Wednesday of last week, the sources said. Aid sources familiar with the family's situation indicated the young man was here with a child and the child's mother.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike

NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block. The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

