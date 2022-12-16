ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyEyD_0jlAE9d700

The Dallas owner issued a strong statement ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars this weekend.

At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. appears close to signing with a team. According to owner Jerry Jones, there’s a “good chance” the free agent receiver is going to become the newest member of the Cowboys .

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today on Thursday . “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Jones didn’t get into contract specifics, but told Bell that he expects Beckham to sign a deal that will span the remainder of the season. The news could become official as soon as after this weekend’s game between the Cowboys and the Jaguars, Jones maintained.

Get your seats to Dallas Cowboys games at SI Tickets

Though the Dallas owner sounded confident in his remarks, there has been nothing official from the team thus far.

Beckham and the Cowboys have been connected throughout the 2022 season, as the 30-year-old receiver has been on the search for a new team as he comes off of surgery to repair a torn ACL which he injured in Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. Other teams, such as the Bills and the Giants, have also shown interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham visited Buffalo two weeks ago, as well as Dallas, but he left both cities without a deal. Many then wondered if the teams were out of the running to land Beckham after both franchises opted to sign other free agent receivers —the Bills signed Cole Beasley and the Cowboys brought aboard TY Hilton.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Dallas , as Jones has seemingly predicted that the team will officially sign Beckham in the coming days. Should that prove to be the case, the veteran receiver will join the the 10–3 Cowboys, who are currently in possession of the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Watch the Cowboys with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Deadspin

The Cowboys need to come to grips with the fact that Dak Prescott just isn’t that dude

Oops, Dak did it again. He played with your heart, and Dallas lost the game. Shocker. Like a lousy rendition of Britney Spears stuck in your head on repeat, so is life for fans of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Another lackluster performance against a team the Cowboys should beat in their sleep results in a 40-34 overtime loss to Jacksonville. Quite frankly, something needs to be said aloud, and it will hurt when you hear it. Dak is not the quarterback to get the Cowboys over the hump. He never has been and never will be.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Star Has Been Ruled Out For The Eagles Game

Leighton Vander Esch won't play against the Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday, but the Dallas Cowboys avoided worse news. The linebacker exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a neck injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy admitted to being concerned given Vander Esch's history with neck issues. However, an MRI revealed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 reasons Eagles can still beat the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts may be out for the next two weeks, but the Philadelphia Eagles still have a chance to win against the Dallas Cowboys due to other Eagles stars. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the next two weeks due to a shoulder injury, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time: when the Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys legend expected to land new coaching job

Future Hall of Famer Jason Witten is back in the national spotlight. The former Dallas Cowboys tight end is set to accept the head coaching job for renowned Lipscomb Academy’s football team, 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Doughtery tweeted on Monday. The Nashville high school is one of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

118K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy