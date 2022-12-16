Read full article on original website
Over 4,500 in California Hospitals Due to COVID
The COVID crisis in California is getting worse. Hospitals across the state report at least 45-hundred patients, many of whom won’t be home for Christmas. The count includes those who were admitted because of coronavirus and those who showed up for other reasons but tested positive. Los Angeles County has been hit the hardest during this latest surge with available hospital beds at the lowest level since the pandemic began.
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
Judge strikes down California gun law modeled on Texas abortion measure
The ruling could put the law on a trajectory to the Supreme Court.
Some Californians eligible for more COVID-related unemployment benefits under new guidelines
COVID-19-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago but thousands of Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively.
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday
California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
CA workers will no longer receive mandatory COVID pay after a recent vote
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the past two years, California has tried to slow the spread of COVID by asking sick workers to stay home and guaranteeing their pay but this is about to change. After Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s COVID-19 State of Emergency order will expire in February 2023 and the California […]
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied
OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Former Sonoma Valley Unified Superintendent Joins County Office of Education
The former superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District is joining the Sonoma County Office of Education. Dr. Adrian Palazuelos will be the county’s deputy superintendent beginning in 2023, joining superintendent-elect Dr. Amie Carter’s team. Palazuelos will be working to accelerate the efforts Carter identified during her campaign to help build a teacher workforce and educational leadership team more reflective of Sonoma County’s diverse student population. This comes just after Palazuelos left his superintendent post in November following a separation agreement with the school district’s board. He served as superintendent for Sonoma Valley Unified for 18 months.
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
California Gov. Newsom says state is overwhelmed by illegal immigration crisis
"Border Fence. Imperial Sand Dunes, California. 2009"Photo by.WHITE. licensed under CCBY 2.0. In an interview at the border on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said his state is overwhelmed by the current illegal immigration crisis, and if Title 42 is lifted next week as scheduled, they will be unable to handle the expected influx.
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
