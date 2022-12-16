ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Over 4,500 in California Hospitals Due to COVID

The COVID crisis in California is getting worse. Hospitals across the state report at least 45-hundred patients, many of whom won’t be home for Christmas. The count includes those who were admitted because of coronavirus and those who showed up for other reasons but tested positive. Los Angeles County has been hit the hardest during this latest surge with available hospital beds at the lowest level since the pandemic began.
The Real Cause of California’s Homelessness Crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday

California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State

Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
California activists ask for land and $350k+ in reparations, warn of 'backlash' if request denied

OAKLAND, Calif. (TND) — A recommendation to provide over $223,000 in reparation payments per eligible Black Californian, sent to California’s Reparations Task Force, stirred a frenzy earlier this month over the high dollar amount. But, despite opposition to the seemingly heavy-handed payout, some individuals think the task force is still hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, and 15-20 acres of land, short.
Former Sonoma Valley Unified Superintendent Joins County Office of Education

The former superintendent of Sonoma Valley Unified School District is joining the Sonoma County Office of Education. Dr. Adrian Palazuelos will be the county’s deputy superintendent beginning in 2023, joining superintendent-elect Dr. Amie Carter’s team. Palazuelos will be working to accelerate the efforts Carter identified during her campaign to help build a teacher workforce and educational leadership team more reflective of Sonoma County’s diverse student population. This comes just after Palazuelos left his superintendent post in November following a separation agreement with the school district’s board. He served as superintendent for Sonoma Valley Unified for 18 months.
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
