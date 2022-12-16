Casper native Cameron Burkett breaks UW freshman shot put record in first college meet

University of Wyoming freshman Cameron Burkett throws in the shot put event during the Power Meet on Dec. 9, 2022, in Laramie. The Kelly Walsh graduate broke a school freshman record with a throw of 57 feet, 0.5 inches. John Durgee/UW athletics

LARAMIE – Cameron Burkett is picking up right where he left off in high school for the University of Wyoming track and field team.

Burkett, who graduated from Kelly Walsh High in Casper this spring, is in his first season competing for the Cowboys. In his first college meet last week, Burkett set a new UW school record for a freshman in the shot put with a throw of 57 feet, 0.5 inches at the Power Meet in Laramie.