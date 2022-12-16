ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Weather Update: Kemp will declare a state of emergency due to arctic blast

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will declare a State of Emergency across Georgia starting tonight and running through the upcoming cold snap. While the arctic blast isn’t expected to hit Georgia until overnight Thursday leading into Friday morning, the state of emergency allows the state to get critical supplies such as propane to farms and homes that will need them during the freezing weather.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
FAIRHOPE, AL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies

On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

An arctic blast is coming to Georgia, but will it actually snow?

Let’s talk about temperature, folks! A lot of my social media feed for the last couple of days has been related to one or more cold outbreaks that could affect the U.S. over the next couple of weeks or even into January. On Twitter, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center posted an infographic about bitterly cold conditions likely to occur during the holiday season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?

Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What to expect from Georgia’s weather this week

Will Georgia have a white Christmas with an arctic blast expected to move in on Thursday? Here’s what we know so far about this week’s chilly weather pattern in Georgia. Let’s start with today’s weather. A fast-moving system is expected to bring a cold rain to the area starting late tonight through Tuesday evening. There is a small chance that the rain could begin as light freezing rain across the higher elevations of northeast Georgia, by early Tuesday morning.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle

A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
GEORGIA STATE
wesb.com

Georgia Woman Sentenced In Fatal I-86 Crash

The Georgia Woman responsible for a wrong-way fatal crash on I-86 in July was sentenced yesterday. 33-year-old Heather Capell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years in state prison for vehicular manslaughter, and 1 1/3 to four years for criminally negligent homicide. The sentences will run concurrently. A jury...
GEORGIA STATE
