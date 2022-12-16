Jail update: Federal judge will meet with commissioners again June 2. Design is expected plus how to pay for it

Come June 2, the federal judge overseeing the Allen County Jail lawsuit will expect to see a design for the new jail and progress on its financing.

If a construction manager will shorten the time it takes to build the new jail, then Judge Damon R. Leichty wants that done, too.

Leichty would also like to see improvements in the number of confinement officers the jail employs, and nmate recreational hours jump from three to five hours a week .

The Allen County Commissioners complied just in time with the judge’s order to have a purchase order for a designated jail location. With Thursday’s consent by the Allen County Council, the county’s financing entity not named in the lawsuit, the promised purchase order and contract for 2911 Meyer Road should be signed this week between the county and owner Bill Bean.

That was enough to please Leichty who made it clear in August that he expected a purchase order if that was the long-term solution to horrible conditions at the jail.

All in all, this third status hearing with Allen County Commissioners and the sheriff went much more smoothly than the first one on June 16 and the second on Aug. 25.

In June, Leichty had the commissioners on the hot seat and let them know he wasn’t going to wait until they had a plan to reverse the inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail, primarily due to overcrowding and understaffing.

The federal lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the Indiana ACLU and inmates energized the commissioners after Leichty rendered his opinion March 31 and agreed with the plaintiffs. Leichty seemed horrified with the number of violent encounters between inmates and inmates and staff and even more disturbed by so many inmates sleeping in “boats,” the hard plastic shells kitted out with plastic mattresses, and the fact that those in boats often were forced to sleep next to toilets.

