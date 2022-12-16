ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Jail update: Federal judge will meet with commissioners again June 2. Design is expected plus how to pay for it

By Jamie Duffy
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oa6ex_0jlA4SkI00

Come June 2, the federal judge overseeing the Allen County Jail lawsuit will expect to see a design for the new jail and progress on its financing.

If a construction manager will shorten the time it takes to build the new jail, then Judge Damon R. Leichty wants that done, too.

Leichty would also like to see improvements in the number of confinement officers the jail employs,  and nmate recreational hours jump from three to five hours a week .

The Allen County Commissioners complied just in time with the judge’s order to have a purchase order for a designated jail location. With Thursday’s consent by the Allen County Council, the county’s financing entity not named in the lawsuit, the promised purchase order and contract for 2911 Meyer Road should be signed this week between the county and owner Bill Bean.

That was enough to please Leichty who made it clear in August that he expected a purchase order if that was the long-term solution to horrible conditions at the jail.

All in all, this third status hearing with Allen County Commissioners and the sheriff went much more smoothly than the first one on June 16 and the second on Aug. 25.

In June, Leichty had the commissioners on the hot seat and let them know he wasn’t going to wait until they had a plan to reverse the inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail, primarily due to overcrowding and understaffing.

The federal lawsuit filed in January 2020 by the Indiana ACLU and inmates energized the commissioners after Leichty rendered his opinion March 31 and agreed with the plaintiffs. Leichty seemed horrified with the number of violent encounters between inmates and inmates and staff and even more disturbed by so many inmates sleeping in “boats,” the hard plastic shells kitted out with plastic mattresses, and the fact that those in boats often were forced to sleep next to toilets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Komets sign goalie Max Milosek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have added goalie Max Milosek to the roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against Kalamazoo. Milosek, 29, played one game with Toledo this season. The Lapeer, Michigan native appeared in 17 games with the Walleye last season, going 13-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.87 and a .903 save […]
TOLEDO, OH
WANE 15

One of two moms who OD’d while driving kids spared prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of two moms who overdosed on opiates while driving kids home from a TinCaps game this summer will spend no time behind bars thanks to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors. Marquita L. Muff pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday to one count of neglect of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

5 things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records

The main tax committee in the House voted Tuesday night to release six years of tax returns belonging to former President Donald Trump as part of an investigation into the presidential audit program at the IRS. The vote was 24-16 and fell along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.
TEXAS STATE
WANE 15

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Police asked anyone with any information regarding the case to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into Wednesday morning, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle or the woman who is accused of taking both. The search […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE 15

Walters adds Harrell, Kane to staff as coordinators

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Ryan Walters has started building his Purdue Football coaching staff, making his first hires as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Graham Harrell has been named offensive coordinator after spending the 2022 season at West Virginia, while Kevin Kane joins Walters from Illinois to become defensive coordinator. Harrell has nearly two decades of experience working with […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy