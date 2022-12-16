QAnon Follower Who Led the Pack Chasing Police Officer Up the Stairs During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Sentenced to Years Behind Bars

FRUMPYDUMP supporter's, you'll are doing the time, and he's sitting back acting like things are ok. You people still want him to be president. Wow, when are you going to wake up and smell FRUMPYDUMP and his family BS? I bet he won't even send to any commissary, card or nothing, special not a dime.
Maybe Trump will send him a complementary set of his action figure “Idiot Man” cards so he can look at to bide time…
Wonder if they now realize and accept that they were lied to and used by their cult leader? Wonder if they realize that they threw their lives away because of the lies told to them by their cult leader? In prison for the fool hawking digital cards depicting himself as a super hero. Has it registered with them yet?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail
5 Connecticut police officers charged after Black man left paralyzed following ride in police van
The Jan. 6 rioter who led a mob that chased a Capitol police officer said he wants to go back to being a 'family man'
Massachusetts Man Sentenced to Prison After Bragging About Getting ‘Two Hits in on the Same Rookie Cop’ Following Jan. 6 Attack
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Veterinarian feared she was being followed before she shot dead two officers and was killed by return fire
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
A top Republican operative in Georgia with ties to Trump was arrested and charged with kicking a dog
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
SC man who opened door to Jan. 6 Capitol rioters given 3 years in federal prison
Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen
Journalists track down identity of woman who posed with Trump
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Oath Keepers founder's estranged wife 'beyond happy' for his Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy conviction: 'I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice.'
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 108