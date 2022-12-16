ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QAnon Follower Who Led the Pack Chasing Police Officer Up the Stairs During Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Sentenced to Years Behind Bars

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 108

Patricia Jackson-Brown
5d ago

FRUMPYDUMP supporter's, you'll are doing the time, and he's sitting back acting like things are ok. You people still want him to be president. Wow, when are you going to wake up and smell FRUMPYDUMP and his family BS? I bet he won't even send to any commissary, card or nothing, special not a dime.

Reply(20)
24
Mista Mr
4d ago

Maybe Trump will send him a complementary set of his action figure “Idiot Man” cards so he can look at to bide time…

Reply(5)
25
Natchez Miss
2d ago

Wonder if they now realize and accept that they were lied to and used by their cult leader? Wonder if they realize that they threw their lives away because of the lies told to them by their cult leader? In prison for the fool hawking digital cards depicting himself as a super hero. Has it registered with them yet?

Reply(1)
