Opelousas, LA

Opelousas – $15,000 in Free Scholarships for High School Students

 5 days ago

If you have a high school-aged child and you need help with their college fund, listen up.

This weekend, Evangeline Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel is partnering with Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association (LQHBA) to wind down the 2022 Quarter Horse Season with a weekend of fun for the family, including LQHBA awarding  $15,000 in scholarships.

According to Anthony Breaux, Director of Operations at Evangeline Downs, this weekend is the biggest weekend for quarter horse racing in the area.

Breaux says that Evangeline Downs is planning a couple of big nights for families in Acadiana to enjoy great food, music, a chance to win scholarship money, and, of course, lots of excitement on the track.

“Nights like these are a great display of the rich horse racing culture we have in Acadiana,” Breaux tells us. “Hosting the richest quarter horse race in the state for another year is a great honor and what better place to hold such a prestigious race than in the Equine Capital of Louisiana.”

The “richest quarter horse race in the state” was the exact quote from Breaux, as he is talking about a $1 million race.

Tonight and tomorrow, in addition to the races, food trucks and live music will be available for guests, and students will be able to register to win their share of $15,000 in scholarships, thanks to the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association.

The LQHBA has been awarding scholarships to high school students since 2001 and, so far, has made available over $800,000 in scholarships to eligible students.

The LQHBA Scholarship Fund is an important program for our association. There is a rich tradition of family involvement in Louisiana Quarter Horse breeding and racing. We continue to be strongly committed to supporting  students as they further their education. – Bruce Salard, LQHBA executive director

The LQHBA says that all high school graduates and seniors graduating in 2023 wishing to attend a higher education institution are eligible.

For more from the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association, click here

To register, visit the main level of the racetrack between 5 and 6:45 pm on Saturday, December 17. Registration closes at the end of race #4.

A total of 6 scholarships will be awarded immediately following race #5 – five $2,000 scholarships and one $5,000 scholarship. Students must be present to win.

The races (10 different stakes) begin at 5:35 tonight and culminate tomorrow night with the LQHBA Louisiana Million

Both nights of racing will include food trucks out in the paddock area, a special buffet in Silks Clubhouse, exhilarating racing action, t-shirt tosses from the winner’s circle, and live entertainment.

Friday night in Mojo’s Bar it’s a free show featuring Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (must be 21 to enter).

Saturday night is Family Night, with races beginning again at 5:35. Families will be able to enjoy a strolling magician, balloon artist, and face painting.

Wayne Toups

To close out the night, guests who are 21 or older will be able to attend a Free Wayne Toups concert in the Evangeline Downs Event Center. Doors open at 8:00 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm.

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

