Is there anyone who is not in favor of improving the climate of our nation and the globe? Of course not. That’s the easy part. The more vexing questions are how and how quickly can we reach this ambitious goal? In New York State this challenge is about to be put to the test. On Dec.19, the state-appointed Climate Action Council issued its final “scoping plan” outlining how New York will transform its energy supply systems. It...

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO