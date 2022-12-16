Read full article on original website
Related
fintechmagazine.com
FTX: what next, and why this can be a great step for crypto
Sellix CEO Daniele Servadei explains why the fallout of FTX's collapse and Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest could be a turning point for the future of crypto. On December 13th 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on charges relating to the collapse of his crypto company, FTX. FTX was one of the largest...
fintechmagazine.com
Choise.com MD talks cryptocurrency future trends for 2023
Austin Kimm discusses the current state of crypto, the impact of FTX and where the space will be over the next few months. Austin Kimm is a Co-Founder and the Director of Strategy and Investments at the crypto firm Choise.com. A results-proven financial services CEO and business strategist, he has helped to build companies from the ground up with a combined market value of over US$750mn.
Comments / 0