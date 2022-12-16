Read full article on original website
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Former Badgers Safety Chooses New School
The Wisconsin Badgers had several players from the 2022 season hit the transfer portal this year. It makes sense, as the Badgers fired Paul Chryst and hired Luke Fickell. The Badgers program will be rebuilt to fit Fickell’s style. One former Badgers defender, who announced his intention to leave Madison in early December, chose their new destination on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
College basketball rankings: B1G lands 4 teams in latest AP poll
College basketball rankings were updated on Monday after the action that took place recently. The Associated Press released a new poll with four B1G teams in the top 25. Purdue held on to its No. 1 spot among the top 25. The Boilermakers survived after a scare against Davidson, winning 69-61.
wissports.net
Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association announces 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association has announced the six individuals who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Madison West Marriott on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023. “It is an outstanding class of individuals, who have been exceptional representatives of not only their programs,...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Wisconsin's Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of the games throughout college football’s postseason. Out of the B1G, that includes Wisconsin’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl game against Oklahoma State. Wisconsin heads into the game after a 6-6 regular season after finishing the year 4-3 under interim head coach Jim...
wisportsheroics.com
Four Star Defensive Back Loves Luke Fickell’s Vision For Wisconsin
Luke Fickell and his staff have been on a tear on the recruiting trail lately. After a week of nabbing three and four-star recruits, the Badgers got QB Nick Evers from the transfer portal. With additions like these, it is no wonder that more recruits are starting to give Wisconsin a look. Four-star defensive back Amare Snowden visited Madison this past week. Amare Snowden loved the vision that Luke Fickell has for Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
wclo.com
DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week
25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
UW-Madison students spark conversation about written agreements for university marketing campaigns
MADISON, Wis. — After one University of Wisconsin-Madison student tweeted concerns over an image of him being used for a marketing campaign, other students are now sharing similar experiences of feeling misled about how the university could use their likeness. In the replies to this tweet, Mikey Morin shared his similar experiences with the student who made the tweet. He...
oregonobserver.com
Barbara Jean Chandler
Barbara Jean Chandler, age 74, of Oregon, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Oct. 10, 1948, in Stoughton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Oscar Swenson and Marie (Offerdahl) Swenson. She graduated from Stoughton High School and married Patrick Chandler on Sept. 2, 1967.
CBS 58
Winter storm preparations underway, possible power outages expected across Southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Preparations for an anticipated winter storm are already underway. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Milwaukee has issued a winter storm watch for all of the area starting Thursday and going into Saturday morning. The potential for major snow and travel issues continues to go up, especially late Thursday night through Friday.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Enrollment Declines Again; School of Graduate Studies Continues Bucking the Trend
Total enrollment at the two UW-Whitewater campuses, which has declined for the past three years, has fallen once again. The 10th day fall enrollment, the standard measure of enrollment, was 11,087, a decline of 373 students from last year. Total enrollment when UW-Rock County consolidated with UW-Whitewater in 2018 was 13,059. The all-time record enrollment of 12,628 at the Whitewater campus was in 2016-17, versus the current 10,494.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
x1071.com
Fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont
Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont was damaged by a fire Thursday. Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair. Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived at the scene. No one was in the shop at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. According to a report, Gill said that he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze. Shoey’s Diesel Repair has been serving the area since 1987.
CBS 58
Light snow for tonight. A new winter storm watch has been issued for the area.
We dealt with off and on flurries most of the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. After a little bit of sunshine Monday morning the clouds increase Monday afternoon with a round of light snow starting Monday evening. Thankfully most of this snow will miss both the Monday evening commute and the Tuesday morning commute.
Madison Streets Division warns drivers of slick roads as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. — Light snow continued to fall around Madison Sunday, prompting the Streets Division to get to work. Crews have been circling salt routes since about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said, and they will remain active throughout the snowfall. Officials said that some areas of the city have received more snow than others, such as the west side...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
American Family Field burglary; spring training keys, more stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling. That building is American Family Field, and prosecutors say he stole more than a few souvenirs. While the Brewers won both games of their Sept. 8 doubleheader, it may have been a swing and a miss for Justin Bloedorn. The 25-year-old is accused of stealing from a restricted area of the stadium after the game.
White Christmas in Wisconsin? Major storm may cause holiday travel issues
TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says a major winter storm will likely impact travel later this week.
