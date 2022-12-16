ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
kfgo.com

Man sentenced to nearly 70 years for murders outside Minneapolis night club

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO/WCCO) – 25-year-old Jawan Carroll will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to nearly 70 years in prison. During the October trial, it took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man

NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
NEW AUBURN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
